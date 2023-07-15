The haunting album that imitates Alzheimer’s disease









Everywhere at the End of Time is a profoundly moving and artistically ambitious six-album project by the experimental musician and composer known as the Caretaker, the pseudonym of James Leyland Kirby. Released between 2016 and 2019, the project explores the themes of memory, dementia, and the gradual deterioration of mental faculties.

The series serves as a poignant culmination of the visionary Caretaker project, as Kirby metaphorically “diagnoses” his alias with dementia to signify the end of its artistic journey. While clinically, there are seven stages to dementia, the album only recognises six – but mainly because the first stage is asymptomatic and the rest are more notably progressive. Building upon the evocative exploration of dementia in his previous work, An Empty Bliss Beyond This World, Kirby embarked on a compelling artistic quest to delve even deeper into these complex concepts.

Recognising the need to expand the conceptual landscape, Everywhere at the End of Time sought to push the boundaries and go beyond the confines of the singular “day in the life” portrayal of An Empty Bliss. With a steadfast commitment to capturing the essence of cognitive decline, this next chapter in the series aimed to offer a richer, more nuanced perspective, unravelling the intricate layers of these afflictions and inviting listeners into an even more profound sonic odyssey.

However, in its production, the project proved to be challenging in its intricacies, as Kirby once recalled: “When work began on this series, it was difficult to predict how the music would unravel itself. Dementia is an emotive subject for many and always a subject I have treated with maximum respect. Stages have all been artistic reflections of specific symptoms which can be common with the progression and advancement of the different forms of Alzheimer’s”.

The journey of the disease evolves and transforms over the course of the project, starting with more recognisable melodies and samples from vintage ballroom and orchestral recordings and gradually descending into more fragmented and distorted soundscapes. As the albums progress, the compositions become notably shorter and more haunting to create an unsettling experience at the end of deterioration.

As the Caretaker’s swan-song, the tracks depict each stage in experimental and avant-gardist ways – the project’s final stages are the most haunting of the material, offering an unsettling aura to “explore complete confusion, where everything starts breaking down,” as Kirby says. Conversely, stage one of the project has been likened to a beautiful daydream. It features loops of 1920s and 1930s records, focusing on its ethereal beginnings, whilst stages two and three drift further into diagnosis and the struggle of acceptance.

Above all, it’s a deeply immersive and emotional experience. Its meticulous attention to detail and sense of melancholy, nostalgia, and confusion through sound make this project a truly unique and evocative artistic achievement.