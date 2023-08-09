The guitarist that inspired Eddie Van Halen: “He was the only one I got off on”









Eddie Van Halen was undoubtedly one of the most influential guitarists in the history of rock music. His innovative use of tapping, harmonics, and whammy bar effects has garnered him a reputation as one of the most technically groundbreaking guitarists, playing a pivotal role in shaping the sound of hard rock and heavy metal in the late 20th century.

With iconic tracks like ‘Jump’, ‘Eruption’, and ‘Panama’, his guitar prowess is unparalleled and his virtuosity continues to influence guitarists across various genres even after his passing in 2020. This level of talent often makes it hard to believe that Van Halen had influences himself, but as with all greats, it’s often these inspirations that enable them to become so revered in the first place.

Fusing together the very best of jazz sensibilities and progressive rock tropes would seem an impossible feat, but for Allan Holdsworth, mastering the intricacies and uniqueness of both to create an innovative sound was pretty much effortless. Holdsworth’s contributions and extensive use of guitars gave him a reputation as someone who pushed the boundaries of traditional guitar playing, leaving a lasting legacy that continues to influence the evolution of modern guitar techniques and styles.

As a musician, he inspired Van Halen when the latter had already established his own playing style. In 1993, Van Halen discussed the profound impact the guitarist had on him as an artist: “I think the last guitarist who moved me was Holdsworth. Just because he was so out there, y’know?” he said. “I wanted to work with him and try to bring him back to earth, so to speak. Make him more accessible, but it never quite materialised. The guy just has some insane technique. If he’d only make it a little more melodic.”

Describing him as the “baddest” guitarist, Van Halen also openly admitted how Holdsworth’s influence over him resulted in much of the music that you hear today. In 1981, he revealed the guitar solo in the hit song ‘And the Cradle Wil Rock…’, which was released as part of his album Women and Children First, which was inspired by Holdsworth.

His association with Holdsworth went deeper than just admiration, though, as he actually helped him to get a deal with Warner Brothers after discovering that he was having to sell his own equipment to support his family in the UK. “I called Ted (Templeman), our producer,” Van Halen said, “And I said ‘God damn it. Check this guy out, he is hot! He might be a little out there, he might be a little spaced out’.”

He added: “Anyway, I got him signed with Warner Brothers. I just had to help him, he was the only one that I got off on. I love the way he plays. He’s got feeling, he’s got a fucking ear that is unbelievable. You could play any chord change once, and he could improvised over it.”

Despite developing a mutually respectful relationship, however, the two never actually managed to work on a full-scale project together. They had planned to collaborate on Holdsworth’s 1983 release Road Games, but it unfortunately never happened. Nonetheless, the pair found themselves sharing a stage by accident a year before in 1982, when Holdsworth was due to do a seminar at the Guitar Institute of Technology. “I was in the process of helping him get a record deal,” Val Halen said, “And somehow he ended up spending the night at my house.”

He continued: “When we woke up, Allan said, ‘S—, I have to be at GTI [Guitar Institute of Technology] at noon to do a seminar.’ So I raced him down there just in time. Before I knew it, I was onstage with him and his band, and we were both answering questions and playing together. It was quite fun, actually, and very interesting, especially for the students.”