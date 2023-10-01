The guitar-playing advice that David Bowie gave to Robert Fripp









Whilst he is best known for his work as the leader of prog-rock pioneers King Crimson, Robert Fripp has an extensive list of exploits outside of the British group that have seen him work with some of the best in the business. From Talking Heads to Blondie, the amount of influential artists the guitarist has worked with is nothing short of remarkable. However, none are as important as the late David Bowie.

Notably, Fripp worked with Bowie on 1977’s “Heroes” – the second album in the Berlin Trilogy – and again on 1980’s Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps). The latter saw the Dorset native conjure a series of distinctive guitar sounds on compositions such as the title track, ‘Fashion’ and ‘Teenage Wildlife’. Undoubtedly one of David Bowie’s best records, although it featured several noted collaborators, it is sure that the result wouldn’t have been so impactful without Fripp.

Understandably, working with David Bowie gave Robert Fripp many happy memories, and he fondly reflects on their time together. When speaking to Uncut in 2020, he reflected on their collaboration and was asked to name the best advice the ‘Starman’ singer gave him. Detailing two instances in response, strangely, they both happened to be about Fripp’s guitar playing.

The King Crimson man said: “It was on the Scary Monsters session. The sessions began around midnight and I think it was ‘Up The Hill Backwards’. I said to David, ‘Any suggestions?’ David said, ‘Think Ritchie Blackmore.’ I knew exactly what David meant. So my playing was nothing like Ritchie Blackmore, but I knew what David meant – that was a direct piece of advice.”

He continued: “Now, here’s another one, a wonderful piece of advice in the Bowie/Eno context. Overnight flight from New York to Frankfurt – first-class – then on to Berlin. Turning up at Hansa Studios at about quarter to six in the evening, with board and guitar.”

Noting Bowie and Eno’s penchant for experimentation, Fripp concluded: “I said to David and to Brian, ‘Is there anything you’d like to play me?’ Brian’s advice was, ‘Plug in.’ So, having heard nothing, no words, plugged in, tape ran, one, two, three, four, and that was ‘Joe The Lion’. I’ve worked with other people who’ve said ‘plug in’ and rolled the tape and expected me to work on the same level with them as I’d been fortunate enough to do with Bowie and Eno – and the result is not the same. Robert is, shall we say, the same, so what is different? Brian and David and Tony Visconti bring something to the party that not everyone does.”

