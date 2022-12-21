‘The Grinch’ continuity error exposed in viral TikTok









A TikTok video highlighting a minor continuity error in How The Grinch Stole Christmas has gone viral, irking audiences of over 400,000 people who have liked the hit video.

Posted on December 13th, the video runs viewers through a scene in which the Grinch is causing chaos in Whoville, but actor Jim Carrey’s eyes shift from his natural brown to amber. “Every time I watch The Grinch,” says the video voice-over, “I notice this one little mistake they made whether they forgot to either put his contacts in or to edit them in afterwards. So just, Jim Carrey’s brown eyes are just there. And in the next scene, they’re back to that.”

One commentator claimed that the reason for the blunder could have been because Carrey was infamously difficult with the makeup department. He allegedly “loathed” the green body paint so much that he forced three-time Oscar nominee Kazuhiro Tsuji to quit the film.

Filming was difficult for Carrey because not only was he encased for hours at a time in a head-to-toe fur suit, but he was wearing huge contacts that kept getting fake snow caught in them.

Tsuji told Variety that he also took his frustrations out on the crew. “Once we were on set, he was really mean to everybody and at the beginning of the production they couldn’t finish,” he said. “After two weeks we only could finish three days’ worth of shooting schedule, because suddenly he would just disappear and when he came back, everything was ripped apart. We couldn’t shoot anything.”

But it got worse for Tsuji, who recalled a day in the makeup trailer when Carrey stood up, pointed at his chin and told the makeup artist the colour was different to the shade it was the day before. “I was using the same colour I used yesterday. He says, ‘Fix it.’ And OK, you know, I ‘fixed’ it. Every day was like that.”

The prosthetic makeup artist later returned to the Christmas production on the condition that Carrey behaved himself on set and that the crew would help him secure a green card.

Watch the TikTok below.

@redcobweb i’m sorry for the way i spoke lol it’s really annoying to me how “matter of factly” i am in this xD #thegrinch#moviemistakes ♬ original sound – cobweb