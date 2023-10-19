The Green Day album Billie Joe Armstrong wants to re-record









There’s a good chance that any musician will say they have any regrets about their work. Even though there are classics that hold up to this day and spread throughout the world of rock, there will always be those few records in an artist’s catalogue that tend to miss the mark compared to their more celebrated output. Billie Joe Armstrong can claim to have many classic albums with Green Day, but he wants a second chance at one album.

Then again, Armstrong is also the first to tell someone when he thinks he missed the mark. After his stint in rehab following his freakout at the iHeartRadio festival, Armstrong pointed out that the band’s trilogy of albums released in the 2010s was pointless, thinking they were stretching too far throughout the project.

While that era marked a significant low point for the band creatively, their middle period after the success of Dookie saw them making great strides as musicians. Though not always turning to pop-punk, albums like Nimrod were informed by Armstrong’s need to twist the traditional rock formula into something different, making for strange detours like ‘Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)’.

After fans started to pull away from what they were doing, Armstrong thought it was time to take another chance for 2000’s Warning. Breaking out acoustic guitars, the album was one of the most forward-thinking projects they would ever make, getting political for the first time and crafting songs about the dangers of materialism.

Once American Idiot set the world on fire, most fans forgot about Warning, only half-remembering the lead singles from the project like ‘Minority’. Although Armstrong still stands by the project as one of the band’s best, he doesn’t think they truly captured what they could do across the album.

When looking back on his catalogue, Armstrong said he would love to make a different version of the album through a modern lens, telling Rolling Stone, “I’d like to go back and re-record that album. I want to go back and just do everything more live because I think ‘Minority’ live is a lot better than it came out on the album. But that’s just one of those things that you think about too much”.

Outside of the core songs that fans were given at the time, Armstrong also went on to say that many different experimental tracks were made for the album that didn’t make the final cut. Once the album took a nosedive in sales, though, it was time for the group to re-evaluate how their career would go. After losing a fully finished album called Cigarettes and Valentines, Armstrong lashed out angrily at the Bush administration on ‘American Idiot’, pointing a direct middle finger at the establishment behind The Iraq War.

While the rapturous reception of American Idiot would eventually leave Warning in the dust, there’s a good chance that a song like ‘Holiday’ wouldn’t have happened without ‘Minority’ coming first. Warning might be considered a growing pains album, but it was integral for Green Day to become the band they were always destined to be.