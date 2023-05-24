The Goa Express announce self-titled debut album









Burnely’s own indie outfit The Goa Express have announced that their self-titled debut album is soon on the way.

The album will arrive in October via Communion following the band’s summer headline tour of Europe and various festival appearances. The band have launched this news with the release of their latest video for the emotive new single ‘Talking About Stuff’.

The band are a close-knit five-piece, as the press release explains: “The Goa Express, led by Clarke alongside his brother Joe and best friends Joey, Naham and Sam, met as young teenagers in Burnley. Growing up in the rural shadow of England’s industrial north, music was a means of escape and a vessel for friendship.”

Continuing: “Their shared adolescent experiences (late gigs at The Golden Lion in Todmorden, camping underneath the cliffs at Hebden Bridge) shaped their collective attitudes and behaviours and, ultimately, the sound and spirit of their band.”

Their self-titled debut is the culmination of their journey as friends to date. The record is set to feature ‘Talking About Stuff’ and their previous single ‘Good Luck Charm’.