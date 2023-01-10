The Go! Team share kaleidoscopic new cut 'Gemini'









'Gemini' - The Go! Team 5

Way back in the halcyon days of 2004, The Go! Team unveiled their polyrhythmic swirl of a debut, Thunder, Lightning, Strike. Nearly 20 years later, the Brighton-born six-piece are back with ‘Gemini’, the latest track from their forthcoming album Get Up Sequences Part Two.

Inspired by Nikki Giovanni’s poem ‘Ego Tripping’, ‘Gemini is an explosion of ray-gun synths, melodious steel drums and swooping theremin lines. At the centre of it all, Ninja weaves vivid imagery delivered with the gusto of an excitable child: “Galaxies got em all aligned, made a universe to my design”. Of the new track, Ninja says: “It’s a sparkling, cheeky starburst in the winter sun. Gets your neck poppin’ and hips shimmying. I’m a Libra, by the way.”

The Go! Team’s first album established the sextet as one of the most exciting British groups of the new millennium. While their indie contemporaries may have hogged the limelight somewhat, The Go! Team’s music still sounds impossibly fresh and forward-thinking. ‘Gemini’ is no less visionary, blending frenetic vocal performances with kaleidoscopic production. The overall effect is one of wonderous sensory overload.

Discussing Get Up Sequences Part Two – the follow-up to 2021’s Part One – head honcho Ian Parton talked about wanting to capture the feeling that “there is so much good shit out there that you are grabbing it all at the same time. The record is saying: ‘Look at this. Look at this’,” he added. “When you listen to it, you just want the saturation of the world to be turned up”.

Get Up Sequences Part Two is currently available for pre-order. The LP comes on Bomtempi orange vinyl from Rough Trade and Columbo Yello Vinyl direct from The Go! Team shop. Orders from the band’s shop come with a signed art print.

As if that wasn’t enough, The Go! Team are set to hit the road for a UK tour in 2023. Their London show has already sold out, but fear not – another date on March 31st has been added. Find your tickets by visiting the band’s website.