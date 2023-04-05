The girl who inspired three classic Green Day songs









The members of Green Day don’t know life without rock and roll. From the minute that Billie Joe Armstrong took his first breath, he remained defiantly proud of his eclectic musical style but always admitted to coming back around the songs that lit a fire in him as a child. Rock and roll is no stranger to love lost either, and when Armstrong was working on his A-material, one girl kept finding herself in his songbook.

And no, it’s not his wife. Around the time Green Day was making the rounds on their first tours, Armstrong fell in love with his wife Adrienne and even wrote a tune about their long-distance relationship called ‘2000 Light Years Away’. Years before he met his wife, though, Armstrong remembered a girl named Amanda who had become infatuated.

Living in the same punk rock underground as he did, Amanda was an independent woman who didn’t take any shit from anyone. While Armstrong had tried to ask her out, she ended up jilting him right before the band were set to start recording their first few records. The first memory of Amanda could be found on the album Dookie, being the freedom fighter at the centre of the song ‘She’. The song was inspired by a poem Armstrong had heard from her, which talked about smashing silence with the brick of self-control.

As much as the song might have been a female empowerment anthem at the time, Armstrong was still heartbroken and wrote a song trying to deal with the breakup. Even though the tune was one of the best he had written so far, he knew he wouldn’t show it to the band when recording Dookie, thinking that it would be too sappy to put on their pop-punk opus.

By the time the group got around to recording the album Nimrod, the scattered approach to the record led to Armstrong throwing the tune on the back half of the record, which turned into ‘Good Riddance’. While the song has been a staple of graduations everywhere, Armstrong has talked about it being a pseudo-kiss-off to his old flame, saying: “It sounds like I’m trying really hard to be levelheaded”.

The breakup song might have been closure for Armstrong’s calloused feelings, but Amanda found her way into song one more time during the group’s career renaissance. After building the world of American Idiot around the nine-minute epic ‘Jesus of Suburbia’, Armstrong had the idea of making a female foil to his protagonist and pulled from Amanda’s beliefs for ‘Whatsername’. Although she might not have the most detailed account of what she was about, the character is a clear example of a girl very similar to Amanda, always holding onto her ideas while believing in love’s power to keep the world from falling apart.

While Amanda has never made a face reveal to the public by any stretch, Armstrong immortalising her in the songs has impacted the pop-punk genre for decades. Then again, the fact that she has never made an appearance leaves it up to the listener to fill in the blanks for themselves.