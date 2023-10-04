The Gaslight Anthem releases new single ‘Autumn’









After years away from the public eye, The Gaslight Anthem have returned to their rock and roll wheelhouse on the song ‘Autumn’.

This marks the next in a string of singles for the band’s upcoming album, Little Fires. It will be the first full Gaslight Anthem since the album Get Hurt in 2014.

When speaking about writing the song, frontman Brian Fallon said, “I wrote that song on a really beautiful fall day, looking out the window and thinking, ‘How many days like this do we get to see? So much of life is just trying to get by, but every now and then, you have those moments where you can really feel grateful for the small things”.

This follows up the title track for the album, which included a contribution from rock legend Bruce Springsteen. The Boss has been known for contributing to other contemporary rock bands as well, featuring on songs by the likes of The Killers and Bleachers as of late.

The single also arrives with the announcement of a new tour throughout London. Among the massive dates the band is expected to play at O2 Academy, it will cap off with headlining the 2000 Trees Festival in July 2024.

The tour dates also include the band crisscrossing their way through England and beyond, having select dates in Sheffield, Brussels, Glasgow and Dublin.

The album Little Fires is expected to arrive on October 27th, 2023.