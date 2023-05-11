‘The Full Monty’ cast to reunite for new spin-off series









Upon release in 1997, The Full Monty was widely celebrated, securing an Oscar win, ‘Best Music’, and several other nominations affirming its place in British cinema. Now, over 25 years on from its release, the entire original cast is set to return for a new spin-off series.

The FX series is set to serve as a multi-part sequel. It finds the cast much as we left them, and alongside the returning star, writer Simon Beaufoy is once again involved in script duties with co-writer Alice Nutter also helping out.

The show comes with the following synopsis: “The original band of brothers as they navigate Sheffield and it’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors, exploring the brighter, sillier and more humane way forward where communal effort can still triumph over adversity.” Creators felt the time was right to revisit this side of British cinema.

Joining the classic cast, the show welcomes Paul Clayton, Miles Jupp, Sophie Stanton, Phillip Rhys Chaudhary, Dominic Sharke, Talitha Wing, Danny Mellor, Natalie Davies, Arnold Oceng, Aiden Cook, and Tupele Dorgu.

All eight episodes of the forthcoming series are set to premiere on Hulu on June 14th. As yet, it is unknown whether it will be a one-off or further seasons are in the offing.