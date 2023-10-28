The four movies Carrie Fisher was actually proud of









Few actors compared to the might of Carrie Fisher in the late 20th century, the actor behind the Star Wars science fiction franchise that would dramatically change the face of cinema in the 1980s. Sharing the screen with the likes of Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Alec Guinness, Fisher became a star during the making of George Lucas’ series, setting herself up for success in the following decades.

Fisher would make her debut two years before she stepped foot in a galaxy far, far away, appearing in the 1975 film Shampoo, but would waste no time establishing her name in the industry. Ignoring her Star Wars efforts, Fisher thrived in The Blues Brothers in 1980 alongside John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd and would later appear in the celebrated 1989 rom-com When Harry Met Sally.

Yet, surprisingly, none of these bonafide cultural classics made it onto the actor’s list of films she was most proud of when she sat down with The Columbus Dispatch back in 2012.

The first flick, however, was a classic three-time Oscar winner and ‘Best Picture’ nominee, the 1986 Woody Allen movie Hannah and Her Sisters. “Woody Allen is a really great writer,” Fisher told the publication, “I loved that film”. Playing a minor supporting role in the movie, this didn’t stop Fisher from loving the movie that told the story of love and loss between three sisters over two different Thanksgivings.

Next came a slightly more predictable choice: the 1980 Star Wars sequel The Empire Strikes Back. “I loved The Empire Strikes Back,” she started, “Not to do with my performance but because I was in the thread and weave of that story…I am happy to have participated”. Making over $530million from a modest budget of just over $30m, The Empire Strikes Back remains one of cinema’s many masterpieces.

With plenty of movies still unmentioned, Fisher’s final two picks are rather surprising, to say the least, opting for the 1989 film The ‘Burbs and 1997’s Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.

“I had a great time making The ’Burbs, and the Austin Powers film. Those films, I think, are good films,” she explained, making reference to two beloved comedy flicks of the late 20th century. Whilst she plays a somewhat major role opposite Tom Hanks in The ’Burbs, Fisher’s choice of the first Austin Powers film is curious, considering that she makes such a small contribution.

Appearing as the therapist who mediates between the villain Dr. Evil and his estranged son Scott, Fisher certainly makes the scene one of the movie’s standout moments, bringing a bizarre sense of grounded drama to the utter nonsense.

Check out the clip of Fisher in Austin Powers below.

The films Carrie Fisher was proud of:

Hannah and her Sisters

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

The ‘Burbs

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.