The Foo Fighters song Taylor Hawkins hated









Taylor Hawkins is one of rock and roll’s biggest losses in recent memory. A powerhouse performer both as a drummer and as a singer, Hawkins quickly became one of the most beloved men in rock after his charismatic performances were matched by his genuine warmth off stage. The Foo Fighters drummer wasn’t just a drum-by-numbers percussionist and would often help to forge the iron of the band’s tracks in his own high-pressured kiln.

The drummer sadly passed away this year and has left a gaping hole in the Foo fighters, who are set to pay tribute to their fallen friend this week with an opening night at Wembley Stadium. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of Taylor Hawkins,” a statement at the time read. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

While it can be easy to treat everything Hawkins did with a certain sense of mournful reverence, the truth is that Hawkins was never one to avoid treading on eggshells or deliver a critical eye to his own work. Being a rock musician doesn’t mean you are exempt from self-critique, and Hawkins, who was always looking to improve both the band and his own work, often took the opportunity to reflect on the band’s tracks. Usually, when doing so in the studio, he would be able to sit back and relax, safe in the knowledge of the glowing praise he would most likely receive upon release.

The drummer has had albums and albums full of successful songs; however, not all of them can go the right way, and there’s one Foo Fighters song he absolutely hated. The song came very early in the group’s career and saw the still pre-pubescent Foo Fighters write a song for Tom Hanks’ son, Colin and his 2002 comedy flick Orange County.

The band were charged with writing a track for the new film, and ‘The One’ was the song they eventually submitted. However, for Hawkins, the track doesn’t align with the temperament of the group at the time or even now. “I’ve always hated this song,” he told Kerrang!. “I hate the way it sounds, the production of it; it was a total cop-out.”

“We were really trying to finish [fourth album] ‘One By One’. I liked the messed-up ugliness of that record, but we got asked by Tom Hanks’ son Colin Hanks to do the song for this movie called Orange County. Dave wrote it, I wasn’t crazy about it. It was straight-up pop – and there’s nothing wrong with that – but we were still trying to figure out how to be the Foo Fighters.”

Starring Jack Black, the movie is slowly becoming a cult hit once more, as the flick details life before the internet age truly kicked in. The song, though not Hawkins’ favourite, does come complete with a near-perfect video which features Dave Grohl giving a performance of an Orange County scene. It also sees Nate Mendel study to be a mime, Chris Shiflett tries his hand at ballet, and Hawkins becomes a violinist in classic Foos fashion.

As we get set to commemorate the life of Taylor Hawkins, we should be careful only to remember that sometimes there is a little bit of joy in the warts of life, and Hawkins’ life was one worth celebrating.