The folk singers Robert Plant called “incredible”

Although Led Zeppelin had its roots deeply embedded in the blues, the musical influences of lead singer Robert Plant are remarkably diverse. His interests traverse various genres, encompassing everything from folk to psychedelic pop. Plant’s musical curiosity has led him to explore and appreciate the latest trends in music when he’s not busy digging through stacks of vinyl records, unearthing hidden gems and overlooked classics.

Over the years, Plant’s record collection has evolved into a rich source of musical inspiration. His diverse palate of tastes ranged from the blues legend Howlin’ Wolf to the post-punk icon Robert Smith, forming an extensive pool of influences. By the time he had firmly established himself as one of rock music’s most extraordinary vocalists, Plant had drawn upon the work of artists spanning decades to craft his own distinct and unique style.

Plant’s musical inclinations stretch well beyond the popular mainstream. He derives great inspiration from obscure tracks and lesser-known artists, a factor that played a substantial role in shaping his musical persona. Even as he and Led Zeppelin were achieving global acclaim, Plant stayed receptive to emerging musical trends. It was this discerning ear that enabled him to stumble upon the British folk duo Maddy Prior and June Tabor, who performed under the moniker the Silly Sisters.

The Silly Sisters emerged in 1976. Their discography comprises just two albums: Silly Sisters and No More To The Dance. “Two remarkable British singers: June Tabor and Maddy Prior,” Plant told the BBC Radio 6 show 6 Music’s Festive Takeover back in 2021. “Taken from the album ‘Silly Sisters’. An album that covers the subjects’ work, religion, sexual relations, humour, tragedy, and the absurd. But ‘The Grey Funnel Line’ is the name of the song; it relates to the life of a sailor in the royal navy, the battleship, just incredible singers.”

‘The Lost Queen of New Orleans Soul’, Betty Harris, also left a lasting impression on Plant. To uncover the roots of Plant’s distinctive vocal stylings, characterised by his iconic caterwauls and yelps, it’s a must to explore artists like Harris. During his appearance on Music’s Festive Takeover, Plant shared his admiration for her by playing her track ‘There’s a Break in the Road’ and telling listeners: “Get that, that’s the amazing Betty Harris”.

He continued by expanding on Harris’ contributions to the funk scene: “That’s basically the beginning, I think, of The Meters, who are just master funk exponents,” he said. “So if you get an opportunity, you check her out on Soul Jazz records, there is a remarkable album called The Lost Queen of New Orleans Soul.”

Given his status as one of the most iconic vocalists in music history, it’s entirely understandable why Plant holds a deep admiration for the singing abilities of acts like the Silly Sisters. Innovative folk musicians serve as a wellspring of inspiration for artists spanning various musical genres, and the influence of this exceptional duo’s work continues to resonate in the creations of luminaries like Plant.