The folk artist Bob Dylan called his “favourite singer”









The influence of Bob Dylan is immensely challenging to grasp, especially within the simple confines of language itself. It’s almost impossible to envision a world devoid of remarkable contributions like ‘The Times They Are A-Changin” or ‘Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door’. Yet, like many artists, Dylan occasionally acknowledges those who have left a mark on him, especially those with a profound appreciation for the artistry of words.

While Dylan’s musical preferences encompass a wide range, spanning from traditional folk to hard rock, some of his most cherished influences have emerged from backgrounds marked by significant tragedy, including the iconic Karen Dalton. Hailing from the vibrant folk scene of New York, Dalton possessed a voice that resonated with the raw essence of a tormented soul and the haunting beauty of deep despair.

Dalton was also a supremely talented performer, but her struggle to reconcile her artistic brilliance with the challenges of substance abuse created a poignant and complex narrative around her fame. Dylan discussed his admiration for Dalton in his 2004 autobiography Chronicles: Volume One. He said: “My favourite singer was Karen Dalton. Karen had a voice like Billie Holiday and played guitar like Jimmy Reed, I sang with her a couple of times.”

Following her passing in 1993, Dalton has assumed a somewhat mythical status in the realm of music. As is often the case with such legendary figures in music and the broader arts, she was not there to witness the recognition that would come her way. It’s likely that, had Dylan not been so fervent in his praise for Dalton, her name would have faded into complete obscurity, if it hadn’t already.

While some have described her resurgence as enigmatic, there’s actually little mystery behind it. Dylan’s legacy is intertwined with those he greatly admired. When a master of the craft himself, like Dylan, praises another artist as a master in their own right, it undoubtedly garners attention. The rest of the story writes itself: after the arrival of a renewed interest in her legacy, both of Dalton’s studio albums were re-issued in 2006 by French Megaphone Music and Light In the Attic Records, respectively.

A recurring thread among Dylan’s beloved musicians is their proficiency in both songwriting and solo singing. Woody Guthrie, widely regarded as Dylan’s folk genre predecessor, falls into this category. Strangely, Dylan rarely overtly honoured Guthrie, choosing instead to express his admiration through his own musical creations.

He’s also particularly drawn to the work of Stevie Wonder, who he calls a “genius”, saying: “I love everything he does. It’s hard not to. He can do gut-bucket funky stuff, really country and then turn around and do modern-progressive, whatever you call it. In fact, he might have invented that.”

In the end, Dylan’s roster of preferred artists includes those with a distinctive quality. Being a trailblazer in the folk rock realm, drawing inspiration from Dalton, Guthrie, Wonder, and others, only underscores his ability to push the envelope, shatter conventions, and reshape boundaries.