The Fleetwood Mac song Christine McVie was most proud of writing

The late Christine McVie was a crucial component to the success of Fleetwood Mac despite not being a founding member of the group. She contributed immensely to their unique sound, crafting some of their most beloved tracks, but additionally, McVie was a peacekeeper who was integral in keeping band dynamics harmonious.

With different songwriting approaches, artists can often spend countless hours over months trying to complete a song in an attempt to strive for perfection. Alternatively, they can also stumble upon a piece of musical gold from nowhere, and in the case of McVie, the song which many recognise as her magnum opus was inexplicable.

McVie consistently wore her heart on her sleeve with her lyrics, which dealt with the trials and tribulations of her life. Whether this was dealing with her divorce from John McVie on ‘Don’t Stop’ or paying tribute to her bandmate Mick Fleetwood on ‘Oh Daddy’, McVie was always best equipped at saying how she felt through song.

However, during a conversation with The Guardian in 2022, McVie explained why her proudest moment as a songwriter came on the Rumours track ‘Songbird’. It was a miraculous piece of music which spilt straight out when she least expected it, and before she realised, the track was complete.

The song arrived at McVie in the middle of the night while she was in bed and led her to have a sleepless night. As this event occurred before the invention of the iPhone, the musician refused to close her eyes because she was frightened of losing the melody and structure, which was a short-term sacrifice she was willing to pay for ‘Songbird’.

When asked about the song she’s most proud of writing, McVie told The Guardian in 2022: “I’ve got to say ‘Songbird’. I couldn’t sleep, started to get a song rolling around in my head and I wrote it in half an hour. ‘For you there’d be no more crying …’ It’s sort of like a little prayer for everybody. We went into Zellerbach Hall studios [In Berkeley, California], they got me a bunch of red roses and I sang it alone on the stage.”

In an earlier discussion with the same publication in 2016, she said of the song: “That was a strange little baby, that one. I woke up in the middle of the night and the song just came into my head. I got out of bed, played it on the little piano I have in my room, and sang it with no tape recorder. I sang it from beginning to end: everything. I can’t tell you quite how I felt; it was as if I’d been visited – it was a very spiritual thing.”

McVie continued: “I was frightened to play it again in case I’d forgotten it. I called a producer first thing the next day and said, ‘I’ve got to put this song down right now.’ I played it nervously, but I remembered it. Everyone just sat there and stared at me. I think they were all smoking opium or something in the control room. I’ve never had that happen to me since. Just the one visitation. It’s weird.”

There is no explanation for the creation of ‘Songbird’, and McVie could never explain what caused her to wake from bed to reach for the piano. However, that instinctive decision proved to be a career-defining moment for the late singer-songwriter.