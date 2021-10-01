The Flaming Lips perform 'Mother I've Taken LSD' on Fallon







2021 has been a strange year. It has seen society face many ups and downs with regards to the pandemic, but as of this summer, it seems as if the tide is turning. We’ve gradually welcomed the return of live music and, while music’s return has been with trepidation globally, it has returned nonetheless.

With the wind back in its sails after the barren days of 2020 and the equally as dull start to 2021, music seems to be flourishing again. It has shown itself to be the versatile discipline we always knew it was, still managing to touch those from every walk of life, regardless of vaccine mandate or not.

Yes, we’ve had our hearts broken by many of our favourite festivals having to cancel for the second year running, but we are safe in the knowledge that now we have the vaccine in tow, 2022 is set to be the year we (probably) return to consuming music as we did back in the halcyon days of 2019 and before.

We are also safe in the knowledge that our favourite troupe of psychedelic warlocks, Oklahoma’s The Flaming Lips, have returned to us. They delivered a stellar album, American Head, last year and in January, they ingeniously kept the virus at bay by playing to an audience who were separated by literal bubbles.

Now, on Thursday, September 30, they appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. They performed the track ‘Mother I’ve Taken LSD’ from American Head, and they did not disappoint. A captivating performance spearhead by frontman Wayne Coyne, the band delivered their track with zest and imagination.

Following their run of bubbled shows and their own bubbled appearance on Fallon last year, the band are now set free unto the ether. They are scheduled to tour North America and Britain starting in November through to next year.

Watch the band’s stellar Fallon performance below.

