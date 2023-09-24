The five movies that use Steely Dan song ‘Do It Again’









Some argue that ‘Do It Again’ could be considered the best Steely Dan track, although it faces tough competition from later cuts that fans hold dear. Nonetheless, the timeless, ethereal essence of ‘Do It Again’ makes its quality evident to all, whether or not they were first exposed to it as a fan or organically through its use in film.

Propelled by a hypnotic bass line and beat, ‘Do It Again’ stands out as the most psychedelic moment in the band’s extensive catalogue, embodying their connection to the counterculture of its time. The undisputed highlight of the track is undoubtedly Denny Dias’ mesmerising electric sitar solo, which left a lasting impression on stoners and music enthusiasts when it was first released in 1972.

Its nostalgic and somewhat removed feeling makes the song a popular choice among filmmakers, who look to the track when seeking to evoke a specific mood or era. Similar to many of their back catalogue, deciphering the lyrics of ‘Do It Again’ proves challenging, as the Dan appear to touch upon a blend of themes such as addiction, redemption, and the inescapable grip of destiny. This song serves as a prime illustration of Steely Dan’s lyrical style, where a strict literal interpretation may elude comprehension, yet it masterfully constructs an emotional atmosphere ideal for movie settings.

All Good Things, the movie starring Ryan Gosling and Kirsten Dunst, serves as an excellent example of how the song ‘Do It Again’ complements the eerie and suspenseful atmospheres evoked in the film. Released in 2010, this romantic drama delves deep into the realms of mystery and crime, drawing inspiration from the life of the convicted murderer Robert Durst. Within the movie, Gosling assumes the role of a wealthy scion entrenched in the New York real estate domain, whose life takes a dark and sinister turn as he becomes entangled in a disturbing relationship with his wife, portrayed by Dunst. The song ‘Do It Again’, with its foreboding instrumental arrangements and the laid-back, cool vocalisation by Donald Fagen, conjures an atmosphere reminiscent of the underground world of crime, aligning seamlessly with the film’s narrative.

Peter Bogdanovich’s 1985 biographical drama Mask, meanwhile, incorporated Steely Dan’s ‘Dirty Work’ as well as ‘Do It Again’, both of which complement the film’s navigation of Roy L. ‘Rocky’ Dennis and his extreme highs and lows, coupled with its consistent sprinklings of hope and faith. This sentiment also reaches over into Ericson Core’s 2006 biographical sports drama Invincible, which factors in uplifting and heartfelt messages as Philadelphia Eagles player Vince Papale, played by Mark Wahlberg, tackles endeavours in his personal life alongside his career aspirations.

‘Do It Again’ also featured in the 2002 drama Lauren Canyon, a film exploring themes of generational and personal conflicts, professional aspirations, and sexual tension. It’s set against the backdrop of the Laurel Canyon music scene in Los Angeles, which was famous for its association with musicians and bands during the 1960s and 1970s. Naturally, the song, with its distinctive, moody, and slightly mysterious sound, helps to create an atmosphere of intrigue and allure that emphasises the sense of the unknown of the Laurel Canyon music scene.

The song has also been used to support comedic films, too, for example, with 1990’s Air America. Starring Mel Gibson and Robert Downey Jr, the film is set in the 1960s during the Vietnam War and centres around the activities of a fictional airline called ‘Air America’. The song serves as background music to accompany the action and adds to the overall atmosphere of the scene, evoking a sense of nostalgia for the era and contributing to the film’s overarching mood.

In essence, ‘Do It Again’ possesses a duality that allows it to simultaneously inhabit a niche and universal space within the realm of film soundtracks. This arises from the song’s busy yet subdued arrangements, along with its distinctive fusion of diverse musical elements, which all work together to create a sound that strikes a delicate balance between relaxation and an underlying sense of foreboding. Therefore, it’s easy to see why this harmonious blend renders the song such a popular tool for filmmakers seeking to elevate the emotional resonance of their cinematic narratives.