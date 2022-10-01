The first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame









Women invented rock ‘n’ roll. From Big Mama Thornton to Sister Rosetta Tharpe, the true liberating trailblazers of the genre were the power packs of music that blasted the bourgeoise with a force that kickstarted pop culture. As Chuck Berry once admitted: “My whole career has been one long Sister Rosetta Tharpe impersonation”. Sadly, there is a notable lack of females in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

However, predictably, when the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (RRHOF) opened its doors back in 1986, the inductees were all swinging dicks. The first fateful batch selected were: Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, Fats Domino, James Brown, Jerry Lee Lewis, Little Richard, Ray Charles, Sam Cooke and the Everly Brothers. Pity Sister Rosetta Tharpe wasn’t around at the time to proudly proclaim: “Can’t no man play like me”.

In the entirety of RRHOF’s history, fewer than 100 women have been inducted. Fortunately, however, one woman brayed down the door in 1987 and at least kickstarted the trickle. It was the one and only Aretha Franklin. Of course, the Hall is a vapid and largely pointless place centred around folks simply wanting to meet their favourite rockers, but if the whole thing’s a party, it hasn’t truly started until the God of Soul has been introduced.

Her prowess was not simply limited to being perhaps the greatest singer of all time, she was also a liberating force in her community too. “Being the Queen is not all about singing,” the late soul icon once proclaimed, “It has much to do with your service to people… your social contributions to your community and your civic contributions as well. Music does a lot of things for a lot of people. It can take you right back, it’s uplifting, it’s encouraging, it’s strengthening.”

This combination of incredible ability and absolute integrity ensured her place was enshrined in history. On the night in question, Rolling Stone guitarist Keith Richards – who once declared her the greatest singer of all time – inducted her with a rambling speech. “The dictionary has been used up, there’s no superlatives left, and there’s nothing to read anyway,” he said before strangely bursting into a fit of maniacal laughter as though he’d just remembered his favourite You’ve Been Framed Clip.

He then concluded his concise praise by saying: “What can I say about Aretha? You’re in baby. My turn next, maybe?” This just goes to show you, men have somehow always got to make it about them. Thankfully, 50 women have now made it into RRHOF and with the charts now dominated by females, long may the rise continue.

