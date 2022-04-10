The first song Debbie Harry ever wrote for Blondie









Blondie’s Debbie Harry is a songwriting genius for the ages. She’s written countless hits for the band that have made history across genres. From punk influences to experimenting with bringing rap to the masses all amid a constant flurry of radio-friendly pop-rock tracks, Debbie Harry has versatility and style that sets her and Blondie apart from their contemporaries.

But where did Debbie Harry get her start with Blondie in terms of her songwriting prowess? Well, their very first album, the self-titled Blondie, brought plenty of the hits that people know and love the band for through today. The 1976 album featured songs like ‘X Offender’ and ‘Rip Her to Shreds’, but in the bonus tracks, there’s one other song with a highly recognisable quality to it.

‘Platinum Blonde’ was the first song Debbie Harry ever wrote as a part of the band Blondie. Not only did it come out on the reissue bonus tracks of the 1976 album, but it was one of five tracks from a 1975 demo recorded by the New York group. The song was produced by Alan Betrock, the founder of New York Rocker, one of the foundational publications of the American punk scene.

However, even with all of the backing and hype around it, the song actually didn’t see the light of day as an official release for many years. In fact, that track was first issued on the 1994 compilation The Platinum Collection, even after its use on the demo. After which, it made its way onto the bonus tracks of the 2001 reissue of their debut album.

The song served as their mission statement in many senses, which is why it’s curious that it took so long to see the light of day. When asked about writing the song, Debbie Harry had this to say, “I think as far as Blondie is concerned, I took reference from the silver screen. Blonde goddesses. All of them. Not just Marilyn, but Jean Harlow and Lana Turner and even Diana Dors and Jayne Mansfield. I think it was a conceived idea from Hollywood that registered in my brain as being something that would work in a band situation.”

That definitely comes through when listening to the song itself. Even in the lyrics, as the song opens with “I wanna be a platinum blonde, ooh/ Just like all the sexy stars/ Marilyn and Jean, Jayne, Mae and Marlene/ Yeah, they proved they really had fun.” Overall, the lyrics are fun and carefree, which works with the band. It works with the album, and it works with the song itself.

The song itself is extremely upbeat and has an almost swing quality to it—this was Blondie before they really made their way into some of the new wave sounds they’re best known for now, but that’s a part of the beauty of it. From the keyboards to the slight innocence to her voice, and even the recording quality. It’s unique, just like the evolution of their sound.

If you want to listen to the first song Debbie Harry wrote for Blondie, you can check it out down below.