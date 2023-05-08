The first monster Guillermo del Toro fell in love with









Among the most beloved figures in the world of modern horror cinema, Mexican auteur Guillermo del Toro has an unparalleled passion for the genre. Known for critically acclaimed works like Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, del Toro’s distinctive approach to horror filmmaking has helped him carve out a special place for himself in the contemporary landscape. Through poetic visuals and moving narratives, the director has repeatedly developed fascinating explorations of the grotesque.

One of the most important elements in del Toro’s cinematic vision is his fascination with mythopoeia, especially the narrative structures of fairy tales and the symbolism of monsters. Incorporating beautifully disturbing imagery to criticise the sociopolitical structures that perpetrate violence and fear, del Toro’s work is also filled with hope and courage. Last year, he proved that he was still at the top of his game with a fantastic adaptation of Pinocchio.

In addition to his reputation as an incredibly talented filmmaker, del Toro is also a renowned tastemaker. Due to his love for horror movies and monsters, he is often asked about the masterpieces that shaped his own journey. During one such interview, the Nightmare Alley director opened up about the first on-screen monster that he fell in love with. It didn’t just have a lasting psychological impact but also opened his eyes to the potential of storytelling.

While describing the encounter, del Toro began: “When I was in the crib, I was less than two years old, my brother and I stayed up late and watched a programme called The Outer Limits, and there was an episode called ‘The Mutants’ with Warren Oates. There was this creature that was bald with giant eyes, and it scared me. I started screaming, and we shouldn’t have been up late, my parents went out to dinner.”

The filmmaker continued: “My mother pushed me into the crib and zipped it… It has a mosquito net, and she zipped me in. In the middle of the night, he thought it was a good joke, he took one of my mother’s silk stockings, put it over his head, and we had these fried eggs that you bought in the magic shops, and he put them under the silk. It looked like two eyes, and he came, peeked over the crib, and it changed my life. I mean, it really, really destroyed my psyche, probably.”

According to the filmmaker, he had recurring nightmares due to his brother’s prank: “After that, I started having huge nightmares that were lucid nightmares. So I would go to sleep, I would fall asleep, and I would dream that I was in that room and I saw creatures. Coming out of the closet, coming out of the rug…” Although that’s an obviously traumatising account, it’s also the origin story of one of the most interesting horror directors out there.

Watch the interview below.