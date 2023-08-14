The first cliffhanger in the history of cinema









The art of storytelling in cinema has come a long way since its inception. The transition from still images to moving pictures brought numerous innovations that kept audiences glued to their seats. From captivating narratives to gripping performances, the journey of cinema is one rife with evolution. However, one of the most compelling tools in the filmmaker’s arsenal, one that’s had audiences on the edge of their seats for decades, is the art of the cliffhanger.

Before the term even existed, before viewers coined it as the dramatic pause that left them yearning for more, there was a groundbreaking moment in cinema that set the stage for future endings packed with suspense. The excitement, the curiosity, and the eagerness to know what happens next are feelings familiar to film buffs and casual audiences alike. And it all began with a 110-year-old film series that dared to keep its audience in suspense.

Enter The Perils of Pauline, a 1914 silent film serial directed by Louis J. Gasnier. Often cited as the archetype of the damsel-in-distress trope, the movie centres on its titular character, Pauline, as she navigates a series of thrilling and dangerous adventures. Each instalment, however, would conclude with Pauline in a precarious situation, leaving audiences desperately waiting for the next episode to see her fate. This pioneering series didn’t just create episodic tension; it defined an entire cinematic technique that we still use today.

Pearl White, the woman behind Pauline, became an instant sensation, thanks to her nail-biting encounters with danger, which ranged from being tied to railway tracks to…you guessed it, hanging from cliffs. The chemistry and rivalry with her villainous guardian added extra layers of excitement to the ongoing story, while the interplay between Pauline’s quest for adventure and the numerous threats posed by villains kept viewers coming back week after week.

The legacy of The Perils of Pauline extends beyond its immediate success. It laid the foundation for countless other serials that employed the cliffhanger technique to keep audiences engaged. Though the term “cliffhanger” reportedly originates from the literal cliff-hanging situations featured in some episodes, its usage has expanded to describe any situation in a narrative where an exciting, suspenseful event occurs, followed by an abrupt ending that leaves the audience in suspense.

Generations later, the impact of this early 20th-century film serial is still felt. Today, cliffhangers are employed across genres and mediums, from TV series to novels, ensuring audiences remain hooked and eager for the next instalment. This year alone, from the uncertainty of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part I to the big twist at the end of They Cloned Tyrone, has seen plenty of examples of the cliffhanger alive and kicking. The 1990s even saw a film literally named after it.

In the grand tapestry of film history, The Perils of Pauline stands as a testament to innovation, and the cliffhanger, with its thrilling promise of more to come, remains an integral part of the cinematic lexicon, ensuring that viewers are always left wanting just a little bit more. It proves that sometimes it’s not just about the story you tell but how you choose to tell it. Or, more importantly, how you choose to end it.