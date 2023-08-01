The first black and white movie screened in IMAX









As cinema became another commercial beast entirely at the end of the 1980s, technological innovators looked for more ways to turn the spectacle of movie-watching even bigger and more immersive. Enter IMAX, a form of filmmaking first conceived back in 1970 that allows directors and cinematographers to shoot on film stock that is presented with a giant aspect ratio and stadium-like seating, making the cinema experience feel a lot like a thrill ride.

Despite the obvious allure, IMAX cameras are expensive, complex, loud and cumbersome to use, leading many filmmakers to choose regular film stock to shoot on instead, whilst specialist documentaries are made and tailored exclusively for the giant screens. As a result, most movies simply shoot short sequences on IMAX or project their respective films using the format.

Whilst it seems like a pretty contemporary way of consuming cinema, the format goes back to the 1970s, with the very first movie ever to be shot entirely using the format being Tiger Child. Showcased at Expo ’70 in Osaka, Japan, the film would lead the way for modern cinematic innovators such as Tim Burton, who would release the first black and white IMAX movie in 2012.

A parody of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, Burton’s 2012 film Frankenweenie was an ode to the horror movies of classic Hollywood cinema. Itself a follow-up from Burton’s short film of the same name from 1984, the monochrome feature film told the story of a young boy’s dog who passes away, only for the budding young scientist to resurrect his pooch in an act of desperation and love.

With voice work from the likes of Catherine O’Hara, Winona Ryder and Martin Short, the film went on to receive an Oscar nomination for ‘Best Animated Movie’ and walked away having claimed two IMAX records, becoming the first black and white movie to be released in the format, as well as the first stop-motion animation.

Burton helped to change the world of stop-motion animation back in 1993 with the release of the musical family flick The Nightmare Before Christmas. Contrary to popular belief Burton didn’t actually direct the movie, with this responsibility landing with Henry Selick, but the former did conceive the idea when he was working as an animator at Walt Disney Productions, writing the basic outline of the story in a poem.

Later, the idea was adapted for the screen by Michael McDowell before Caroline Thompson finally penned the full script.

Elsewhere, other pioneers of stop-motion include the eccentric Czech filmmaker Jan Švankmajer, the Aardman mastermind Nick Park and the celebrated animator Ray Harryhausen. A niche corner of the animation industry, the format sees filmmakers working tirelessly with practical models, taking a picture each time they’re moved to create the most DIY form of cinema there is.

