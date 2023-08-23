The first animated movie to cost $100 million









Animation has attracted audiences for over a century, evolving from hand-drawn classics to the dazzling heights of computer-generated brilliance. As the medium matured, so too did the costs associated with producing such works of art. As budgets swelled, Hollywood insiders and film aficionados wondered: would animated films soon start crossing into the hundred-million bracket?

In the 1990s, animation experienced a renaissance. Disney, at the forefront of this revival, produced a string of hits that not only wowed in terms of story and artistry but also commanded substantial budgets. Films like The Lion King and Aladdin, for instance, were technical masterpieces showcasing the studio’s prowess, coming with impressive price tags for their time. Similarly, other studios were upping their game. Universal’s Balto and 20th Century Fox’s Anastasia also pushed boundaries, both creatively and financially. While all these films were expensive and pushed the envelope, none reached the elusive $100million mark.

Then came Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame, released in 1996. Venturing away from its traditional fairy tale adaptations, Disney delved into Victor Hugo’s gothic novel. The tale of Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer yearning for acceptance, was darker and more complex than the studio’s usual fare. The challenge of translating this intricate story to an animated format suitable for all ages may have necessitated an unparalleled budget at the time.

But, specifically, why did it cost so much? Several factors came into play to contribute to its eye-watering nine-figure budget. Firstly, it had top-tier voice-acting talent, with the likes of Kevin Kline and Demi Moore lending their voices and ensuring audiences across the globe could immediately connect with the characters.

Then, there was a merging of art styles, combining meticulously hand-drawn traditional methods with emerging computer graphics, capturing the majesty of Paris and Notre Dame’s detailed architecture like never before. In keeping with Disney tradition, the film had a distinct score – this time written by acclaimed composers Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz – which would have undoubtedly bumped the costs further.

Upon release, The Hunchback of Notre Dame was met with diverse reactions. Some lauded its mature themes and impeccable artistry, while others found the blend of dark narrative and Disney musicality slightly out of sync. Commercially, however, it shone brightly – grossing over $325m worldwide.

This budgetary milestone set by The Hunchback of Notre Dame wasn’t just about flaunting big numbers. It signified the industry’s commitment to quality, depth, and the belief that animated films could be as profound as any live-action magnum opus. The Academy Awards formally introduced the ‘Best Animated Feature’ category only seven years later. Looking back now, Disney’s film ushered in a new era where hundreds of millions would be spent on animated movies – more, in some cases, than a live-action film might receive.