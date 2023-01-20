Watch the final times David Crosby ever played on stage









After legendary singer-songwriter David Crosby died at age 81, fans have celebrated his final onstage moments.

“It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away,” Crosby’s wife Jan wrote in a statement. “He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us.”

“His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched,” she continues. “We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

Performing until the very end, the final time that Crosby ever sang on a public stage was with Canadian singer-songwriter Michelle Willis in October 2019. Crosby joined Willis to sing his song ‘Glory’, along with Willis’ ‘Trigger’ and ‘Janet’, and Joni Mitchell’s ‘Woodstock’.

“David Crosby flew in to Toronto and performed as a guest at the live concert with my OG bandmates in a renovated buddhist temple. Yeah, it was special. I hope you enjoy this delicious version of ‘Trigger’, featuring my great friend David Crosby,” Willis wrote as a companion to the video.

While his performance with Willis was a special guest appearance, Crosby’s last scheduled show of his own took place a month prior on November 17th, 2019. Performing at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Crosby was the opening act for Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit. After his solo set, Crosby joined The 400 Unit on a couple of songs, including the classic Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young single ‘Ohio’.

Crosby didn’t seem to have much interest in returning to the stage. “I think I’m done playing live,” Crosby told NME in 2021. “Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Byrds are done; they are history. I’m so proud of all that music. I think it’s wonderful music and I want people to enjoy it, but it is history. We’ve done good work but don’t expect to see it again.”

Check out some of Crosby’s final performances down below.