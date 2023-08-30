Anatomy of a Scene: The final ritual in Ben Wheatley’s ‘Kill List’









There are few films of the past 15 years or so that leave as big an impression quite like Ben Wheatley’s 2011 pagan horror thriller Kill List, starring Neil Maskell, MyAnna Buring and Michael Smiley. Wheatley’s movie pays homage to classic British horror films like The Wicker Man whilst providing his own spin on the crime thriller genre.

The plot tells of two former British soldiers turned hitmen, Jay and Gal, who take on one final job as Jay has not worked since returning from a traumatic mission in Kyiv, Ukraine. They are given a list of three targets to assassinate, beginning with a priest, who, for some reason, thank Jay for his actions.

Those unsettling words suggest to the audience that something far more sinister is behind the job and that suspicion is ultimately proven to hold significance beyond the truth. After taking care of the priest and a listed librarian, Jay and Gal are sent to take out their final target, a wealthy mansion-dwelling Member of Parliament.

However, when hiding in the woods the night before, the hitman pair discover a pagan ritual in mid-process, and Jay, clearly still in the throes of Kyiv’s PTSD, opens fire with an assault rifle. They are chased underground by many members of the cult, and Jay has to perform a mercy killing on Gal. Jay is knocked unconscious when returning home and awakes to one of the most memorable scenes in recent cinema history.

Several figures stand around a bonfire, hooded, cloaked and masked. A woman wears a crown of thorns around her eyes; clearly, this is the middle of some Pagan ritual. Jay’s helped to his feet, disorientated from his previous whack around the head, and his bonds are cut from his wrists.

Tense drums as Jay’s shirt is removed, a wooden mask placed over his face and a dagger in his hand. There’s a motif of blindness in the scene; several figures have their vision obscured, suggesting that the fundamental truth that will occur as part of the ritual cannot be seen with human eyes but lies beyond their usual perceptions.

Jay is thrown into the circle against a hunchbacked enemy, and he assumes a hand-to-hand combative stance undoubtedly learned during his time in military service. The hunchback meanwhile staggers around, blindly slashing at the air. The camera rotates in a form of disorientation, and an inhumane growl cuts through the soundtrack. What the hunchback is, we’ve no way of knowing.

As Jay makes his first cut on his opponent, there’s a high-pitched squeal, which will devastate the audience when they learn its true identity in just a few moments. The two continue to go at one another until Jay takes the upper hand and stabs the absolute life out of the hunchback, showing himself to be the merciless killer he always has been, taking orders of death for so many years prior, without question.

The naked audience applauds as the hunchback withers and dies on the floor, and Jay removes his mask victorious. But the worst consequences are yet to come. Several characters from throughout the film, the kill list contractor, the doctor, and Gal’s ex-girlfriend Fiona, are all revealed from behind their respective masks. Evidently, this ritual had been set up all along, as is no mere circumstance.

Wind chimes penetrate eerily through the air as the hunchback’s true identity is revealed. It’s none other than Jay’s wife, Shel, with their son Sam strapped to her back. The score cuts out to isolate Shel’s cries, so indistinct from laughter. And it’s that very laughter that makes us wonder whether Shel might have suspected such a cruel affair from the beginning.

Another round of applause as a crown is placed on the bewildered Jay’s head, and the film cuts to a pagan symbol we’ve spotted on several occasions throughout the runtime. The end of Kill List is nothing short of harrowingly mesmerising and remains in the retina long after the credits have rolled.

Several questions lay open at the conclusion of Kill List. Did Shel know about the cultish movement all along, pissed with the way Jay had been treating her, befriending Fiona after she marked his house with the pagan symbol? Why was Jay chosen as the victim/participant?

None of these questions can be answered for certain, other than through one’s own rigorous analysis of the film and also of pagan witchcraft in general. Check out the Kill List trailer below before making up your own mind by watching the full movie.