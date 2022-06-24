The one film Brad Pitt regrets making









Brad Pitt will be turning 60 soon but he has still managed to stay at the very top of his game by repeatedly delivering critically acclaimed performances, and recent projects such as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Ad Astra proves that. However, the global icon recently announced that he is currently considering retirement while planning ahead for the future.

Although Pitt is currently set to star alongside Margot Robbie in a new film titled Babylon – which is going to be directed by Damien Chazelle alongside other potential projects – the actor considers this to be the final stage of his journey as a performer. Instead, he is going to devote more time to other avenues such as film production.

When an individual attains the kind of fame and popularity that Brad Pitt is associated with, it is safe to say that they have the liberty to choose their own projects and exercise creative freedom. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case with Pitt, who was forced into acting in a specific production that he considers to be the worst project of his career.

That film was none other than Troy, Wolfgang Petersen’s critically panned Homer adaptation where Pitt starred as Achilles – the legendary invincible warrior. At the time, Pitt couldn’t voice his opinions because of legal obligations but he later revealed that he regretted making the film because the studio forced him after he dropped out of another project.

In an interview, Pitt revealed why he disliked working on the film so much: “It wasn’t painful, but I realised that the way that movie was being told was not how I wanted it to be. I made my own mistakes in it. What am I trying to say about Troy? I could not get out of the middle of the frame. It was driving me crazy.”

Talking about some of his other acclaimed projects, the actor added: “I’d become spoiled working with David Fincher. It’s no slight on Wolfgang Petersen. Das Boot is one of the all-time great films. But somewhere in it, Troy became a commercial kind of thing. Every shot was like, ‘Here’s the hero!’ There was no mystery.”

After working on Troy, Pitt promised himself that he was not going to compromise on his artistic vision and pledged to work on films that he was personally interested in. It definitely showed since he went on to work on fantastic projects such as The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford among others.

