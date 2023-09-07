The fight between Jim Jarmusch and Tom Waits on ‘I Don’t Wanna Grow Up’









The world of cinema and music is packed with tales of grandeur, success, and, most importantly, collaboration. But, just like any artistic venture, sometimes sparks fly between the most iconic of personalities. One such instance emerges from a fiery evening involving esteemed film director Jim Jarmusch and the raspy-voiced maestro Tom Waits. The bone of contention? The making of a music video.

Jarmusch, known for his distinctive style and indie classics like Down By Law (which stars Waits) and the Neil Young-soundtracked Dead Man, ventured into the world of music videos with the view of them as miniature cinematic pieces. This philosophy, however, clashed dramatically with Waits’ perspective when the duo collaborated on a video for one of his songs. Their differences culminated in an unforgettable altercation – one that would somewhat test the boundaries of their friendship.

In a candid recount to Uncut magazine, Jarmusch shed light on the disagreement. “He wanted me to cut it differently,” the director revealed, referring to ‘I Don’t Wanna Grow Up’ from Waits’ 1992 Bone Machine album. “I said, ‘It’s like a film I’m making, Tom,’ and he said, ‘no, it’s a commercial for this song. If people are watching TV, I don’t want them changing channels’.” Waits was focused on retaining his audience and boosting the video’s promo valuem and he wanted the “crazy images” to appear earlier, ensuring viewers remained hooked.

The disagreement, however, didn’t stop at mere words. “We had a big fight in which I dropped him in an enclosed parking lot behind a metal door in LA in the middle of the night,” Jarmusch continued. “He was pounding on the door. I vividly remember the insult, which no one has ever said to me again…”

The climax of the quarrel was a shout from Waits, echoing through the silent night, wrought with anger and exasperation. “God dammit, Jim, I’m going to glue your hair to the wall,” he yelled. This unique threat, never directed at Jarmusch since, was the turning point. Perhaps realising the situation’s absurdity, Jarmusch let Waits back in, marking the beginning of their long overdue reconciliation.

Despite this heated disagreement, the heart of the matter was simply two passionate artists advocating for their visions. Jarmusch’s perspective of music videos as condensed movies and Waits’ view of them as commercials ultimately clashed – just perhaps more dramatically than either expected. Yet, in the aftermath of their argument, the duo managed to find common ground and reconcile.

As the dust settled, it was clear: while they might have different views on artistry, their mutual respect was unwavering. Ultimately, it was just another day in the unpredictable world of showbiz. As Jarmusch rightly said, “It was a fight between friends”.