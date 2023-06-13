The “favour” Margot Robbie asked Greta Gerwig for on ‘Barbie’









In a new interview, Barbie star Margot Robbie revealed the one “favour” she asked director Greta Gerwig before filming on the upcoming movie commenced.

Set for release on July 21st, Gerwig’s adaptation of the Mattel fashion doll stars Robbie as the titular character, with Ryan Gosling alongside her as her male counterpart, Ken. Robbie discussed the movie during an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show and explained how she fell in love with the character when young after being gifted a Barbie Dreamhouse at Christmas.

The gift impacted Robbie so much that she told the host that she asked Gerwig to include the Dreamhouse in the film, as it is her “goal in life”. Detailing further, she said: “I’ll follow your vision. Whatever you want this Barbie movie to be, let’s do that,” she told the director. “Except I just have one favour.”

Robbie continued: “Please, please, please can we have a Dreamhouse where she has a slide that goes from her bedroom down to her pool, because that is my goal in life.” The request was evidently permitted, as Barbie is seen sliding down from her bedroom into the pool in the trailer.

In other Barbie news, a costume designer for the movie revealed that Gosling’s character was offered far fewer clothing options in comparison to Robbie’s protagonist. “No one cares about Ken, everybody just wants to play with Barbie,” Jacqueline Durran revealed to British Vogue. “He matches Barbie and changes too but he has very, very, many less options.”

She added: “He is sporty. That’s his main thing. We had buyers in America that went to dealers and imported it for us because we needed so much of it.”

Watch the trailer for Barbie below.