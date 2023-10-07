The Everly Brothers: the fiery feud and the onstage break-up









The life of The Everly Brothers was almost defined by doubles. Most obviously, in the fact that they were a double act, but also that they each led something of a double life. Their shared substance abuse issues were concealed, and before the cracks really started to show, Phil and Don Everly were received as one of the most dulcet duos in pop, recording sugary hits like ‘Wake Up Little Susie’, ‘Bye Bye Love’, and ‘All I Have To Do Is Dream’.

Although their struggles were well obscured, both brothers were addicted to amphetamines. Don’s condition was said to be the worst of the two and culminated in a spell in hospital following a nervous breakdown. Tensions between the pair were rife, but they managed to stifle them and announced their final performance together would be taking place at Knott’s Berry Farm across two days in 1973.

Despite the difficulties, it should have been a celebration of their work together, but their on-stage fallout eclipsed everything. The first performance went smoothly, but the second – crucially the final one before they’d take some well-needed space from each other – was by and large a disaster.

Don had staggered out to the stage, clearly inebriated, and slurred his way through songs. Warren Zevon was playing keys during the performance, which he later described as an “embarrassing” affair. “I’d seen Don perform with the flu and a temperature of 103,” he said. “I’d never heard him hit a sour note or be anything short of professional in front of an audience. But, this night, he walked onstage dead drunk, he was stumbling and off key, and I remember Phil trying to restart songs several times.”

The crowd, having expected a joyous send-off, booed and jeered at Don, who responded by lashing out at them and his appalled brother onstage. Phil’s frustrations made him smash his guitar and walk off, telling the promoter he could not return. Bizarrely, the belligerent Don tried to keep the show going, uttering the now infamous line: “The Everly Brothers died ten years ago.”

“I was half in the bag that evening, the only time I’ve ever been drunk onstage in my life,” Don later admitted to Rolling Stone. He said he knew it was the beginning of the end and drank tequila and champagne to toast their demise.

“People thought that night was just some brouhaha between Phil and me. They didn’t realise we had been working our buns off for years,” he said. “We had never been anywhere without working; had never known any freedom. We were strapped together like a team of horses. It’s funny; the press hadn’t paid any attention to us in ten years, but they jumped on that. It was one of the saddest days of my life.”

After the explosive actions of both brothers, a hiatus only intended to last a handful of years went on for nearly ten. They would reunite on stage at the Royal Albert Hall in 1983, but sadly, audiences often remembered their destructive breakup on stage.