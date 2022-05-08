Exploring the sensual erotic photography of Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott









Crisp, sleek and uber-cool, the erotic fashion photography of Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott is as sensual as it gets without ever succumbing to pandering for that purpose. Together they simply render images as though Michelangelo may well have carved out the features. In this way, without adhering to any stylised tropes, their work is distinctly individual.

As the latest Taschen publication, Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, explains: “Mert Alas, born in Turkey, and Marcus Piggott, born in Wales, met in 1994, at a party on a pier in Hastings, England. Piggott asked Alas for a light, the pair got talking, and rapidly discovered they had plenty in common, not least a love of fashion. Three years later, the duo now known as Mert and Marcus had moved into a derelict loft in East London, converted it into a studio, and had their first collaborative photographic work published in Dazed & Confused.”

Since then, they developed their own oeuvre of sensual fashion photography that proves as empowering and progressive as it does artful. As stated in the core tenet of their work: “Powerful women, women with a meaning, a you-don’t-have-to-talk-or-move-too-much-to-tell-who-you-are kind of woman.”

Dubbed as among the best in the business by the likes of Chanel Iman, they are as esteemed critically as they are by their own subjects, which is highly refreshing in the fashion industry. This comes from their unique approach of letting their stars really be front and centre of the image and the process itself. The collaborative results are self-evident, like a painter and the brush.

Curated and written by Charlotte Cotton, the latest Taschen publication Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott captures some of their finest work to date all in one place. With over 300 uniquely stirring images, it is one of the finest erotic fashion photography collections you will find.

The erotic photography of Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott:

