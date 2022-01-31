The Eagles, Radiohead and more donate rare items to charity auction









The likes of The Eagles, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Radiohead and more have donated instruments and rare objects to an online charity auction. The upcoming ‘Igniting The Change’ auction is being held in collaboration with eBay and will be raising money for Watts Community Core, a non-profit organisation based in Los Angeles, which works to support young people and families living in the Nickerson Gardens Housing project.

English art-rockers Radiohead have donated a CD and vinyl boxset of their iconic 2007 album In Rainbows, which has been signed by the whole band. Red Hot Chili Peppers meanwhile have offered up a signed Fender Stratocaster guitar, while Bassist Flea has also contributed his customised Fender Jazz bass and a selection of hand-drawn illustrations.

The Eagles have donated the acoustic guitar that was mused at the 1999 Millennium Concert at Staples. The auction will also include items donated by skateboarder Tony Hawks, guitarist Steve Vai, Quincy Jones, George Clinton, Cypress Hill and more. You can find the full list of items up for auction and submit your bids here.

Elsewhere, Red Hot Chili Peppers have shared what looks like a clip of new music on their social media channels. The clip features a neon red visual backed by the opening bars of what many are assuming is a new song. The distinctive opening riff has sparked rumours that the surprise offering might be played by guitarist John Frusciante, who is set to rejoin the outfit.

Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead have also been keeping busy. The pair’s new side project, The Smile, have performed a short string of gigs at London’s Magazine venue, which were live-streamed, allowing fans from all over the world to see Greenwood and Yorke perform a selection of new songs.

Fans were blown away by the live stream, with one fan taking to Twitter to express their enthusiasm. “The Smile’s livestream performance was mind glowingly good,” one fan wrote afterwards on Twitter. “Best Thom Yorke songs in a whiiile. That record is gonna drop suuuper soon and I’m already calling it as AOTY.”