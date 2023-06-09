Eagles’ Joe Walsh names the best song he’s ever written









Throughout his esteemed career, Joe Walsh has penned countless hit songs, but one creation matters to him more than the rest. While he holds the material he created with his Eagles bandmates in high regard, on a personal level, it’ll never have equal meaning to Walsh as the song which launched him as an artist.

Before joining Eagles in 1975, Walsh had already had an extended taste of the music industry. His first taste of moderate success was with the James Gang, which was like an apprenticeship for Walsh. During his time with the group, they supported The Who on a European tour and grew his reputation immensely as a guitarist.

However, in 1971, Walsh decided it was time to move onto a new adventure, leave the James Gang and start as a solo artist with the help of his backing band Barnstorm. Although his first album wasn’t a major chart success, it all changed thanks to the single ‘Rocky Mountain Way’, which appeared on Walsh’s second album.

The track was a major hit for Walsh, altering the trajectory of his career. Following the failure of his first album, Walsh was in an awkward position and began to question whether he’d made the right decision to quit the James Gang. Then, he wrote ‘Rocky Mountain Way’, and everything fell into place, which Walsh believes is the best song he’s ever penned.

On the songwriting process for the song, he told Howard Stern during an interview in 2012: “I was in Colorado, I had left the James Gang and was worried that I might have made a mistake because we were doing fine.” Walsh also explained his exit from the group and revealed he became “saturated with playing really loud and being a kick-ass guitar guy”, which made him want to start something new.

He continued: “I’m living in Colorado, and I’m mowing the lawn. I look up, and there’s the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains, and there’s snow on them in the summer. And it knocked me back because it was just beautiful. And I thought, ‘Well, I have committed. I’m already in Colorado, and it’s too late to regret the James Gang. The Rocky Mountain way is better than the way I had because the music was better.’ I got the words. Bam!”

After the lyrics arrived to him, Walsh quickly raced into his home and forgot about his task of mowing the lawn. Unfortunately for Walsh’s bank balance, the mower ran into his next-door neighbour’s garden and caused irreversible damage. However, the royalties he’s earned from ‘Rocky Mountain Way’ have more than compensated his wallet in the long run.