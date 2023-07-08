The Eagles’ Don Henley on why John Lennon was his “biggest hero”









The impact of The Beatles on the world of music is impossible to quantify with words alone. Even over 60 years after their formation, the work they made together continues to inspire generation after generation. Don Henley from the Eagles is an artist the Fab Four heavily influenced, and he once went as far as to describe John Lennon as his “biggest hero”.

Henley, born in 1947, is slightly younger than The Beatles, and as a teenager, he was the perfect age to enjoy their rise to superstardom. In the same year the Liverpudlians made their television debut on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1963, Henley began performing with his first band at high school and realised he wanted to devote his life to making music.

When he finally decided to take the plunge and sing in front of the general public, logically, Henley chose to raid The Beatles’ back catalogue. As Lennon was his favourite member, the Eagles drummer decided to sing one of his numbers and elected to cover ‘She’s A Woman’, the B-side to ‘I Feel Fine’.

“John Lennon is still a great influence on my life and my career,” Henley said in a conversation with Uncle Joe Benson. “The first song I ever tried to sing in public was one of his songs; it was called ‘She’s a Woman’. He was my biggest hero, even bigger than Elvis.”

He continued: “I admired John Lennon more than anybody in the music industry. I loved his voice, I loved his sense of humour — his dry wit. I loved the songs he wrote, the lyrics he wrote. I loved what he stood for, what he believed in, everything about him, really. He was a great influence on me.”

Meanwhile, in another interview with Forbes, Henley explained the key reason Lennon wasn’t just an influence on him but the whole of the Eagles. “John Lennon was great at it because he put it on such a human level, and he’s certainly been one of our role models,” he said.

While Lennon was his “biggest hero”, naturally as a drummer, Henley is also in awe of Ringo Starr. When he acted as a guest presenter on Sirius XM in 2017, he told listeners: “George Harrison got the credit he deserved toward the end of The Beatles’ career, but I want to give a shout-out right now to Ringo Starr. Ringo Starr is one of the best rock ‘n’ roll drummers ever in the history of popular music.”

Henley added: “He played great drums and great percussion on so many of those great Beatles tracks. He made them rock, he made them swing and made some of the great noises that pulled those tracks together. So here’s to you, Ringo, a great influence on me.”

Listen to ‘She’s A Woman’ below.