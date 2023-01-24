The Doors sell branding and catalogue rights in "monumental acquisition"









The Doors have sold the exhaustive rights to their back catalogue of recordings, the master tracks, trademarks and merchandising to Primary Wave Music, which the company called a “monumental acquisition”.

The new deal covers the rights that were previously held by The Doors’ guitarist Robbie Krieger and the family of keyboard player Ray Manzarek. The rights of Jim Morrison and drummer John Densmore have not been considered part of the sale, nor have Primary Wave themselves confirmed how much the acquisition cost.

Robbie Krieger said of the acquisition: “After 58 years, and the most magical of times, I’ve decided to sell my share of The Doors to Primary Wave. This will enable me to help the many charities I’ve been involved with, and some new ones too.”

Krieger feels that Primary Wave have his best interests at heart. He added: “I know Primary Wave cares about music, art, and about helping legacies go to even bigger levels. Our longtime Doors manager Jeff Jampol will still be protecting our legacy in partnership with Primary Wave, so I’m comfortable and happy with the future of The Doors.”

Dorothy Manzarek, Ray’s widow, made a statement of her own and said: “Ray and I spent a lot of time discussing the future of The Doors’ legacy, and how to handle things after he departed this plane. Our family has worked patiently to find the right partners to continue Ray’s lifelong efforts in protecting and promoting his art, and now we are happy to have finally come to an agreement with Primary Wave.”

So, too, did she mention Lampol and his assistance and how he would always keep The Doors’ legacy a primary factor in any business deals. She said: “Under the continued guidance of our manager, Jeff Jampol, Primary Wave will be the right partners in this endeavor to build future generations of new Doors fans.”