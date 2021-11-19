The Districts share new song 'Do It Over'









The Districts - 'Do It Over' 7.2

American indie rockers The Districts have shared the latest taste of their upcoming LP Great American Painting with the new single ‘Do It Over’.

“‘Do It Over’ is about wising up and seeing the past through the lens of a more complete version of yourself,” explains singer Rob Grote. “We’ve all made mistakes and some haunt us more than others. A lot of pain has been caused with good intentions”.

Adding: “It’s also directed towards my younger self who wasn’t ready for the responsibility and attention of being in a band and speaking, singing and writing publicly, let alone simply navigating interpersonal relationships. It’s a simple song and a simple plea to right your wrongs and clarify your intentions and untangle the mess of relationships and do it the way you would now.”

Slight sidebar: The Districts recently opened for Modest Mouse when they came through these parts and were damn solid. They didn’t preview any new material, but ‘Do It Over’ probably would have killed if they had. Poppier and more pastoral than any of their past material, ‘Do It Again’ pairs acoustic folk melodies with gigantic sounding drums and chant-along choruses. You can practically feel the cabin in the woods where Grote composed the song in the song’s arrangement.

It sounds like a much more content, mature version of The Districts, which is appropriate according to Grote. “It just felt so nice to spend time with the people I care about, to have fun and try to make something good for the world,” Grote says. “That feeling of kinship and solidarity is something the band hopes to extend with the album’s release. The thing I value most in music is when an album expresses some sort of pain or frustration or hope that I also feel. I hope this album makes people feel like something within themselves is reflected in the wider world, and I hope that makes them feel less alone.”

Check out the video for ‘Do It Over’ down below. Great American Painting is set to come out on February 4th.