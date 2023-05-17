The dispute behind one classic Led Zeppelin song









The path that Jimmy Page took from a young session professional to a world-famous musician led him down a circuitous path. Two of his most famous bands, Led Zeppelin and The Yardbirds, share rock and roll DNA. With that, a number of Page’s songwriting credits are contested because they rather blatantly rip off old blues songs. Page’s direction wasn’t always clear, but once he strapped on a guitar and took to the stage, nobody could deny the power and genius that he was conveying.

Page was the man that ran Led Zeppelin from the inside. He assembled the group, picking up old session pal John Paul Jones while handpicking Robert Plant and John Bonham along the way. Given his leadership, Page’s name appears in the songwriting credits for nearly all of the band’s music, barring some later-period songs where he was dealing with a debilitating heroin addiction. There was no Led Zeppelin without Page, and as the band’s creative director/producer/guitar hero, he proved it with every album.

There are only two songs in the Led Zeppelin catalogue that credit Page alone as the song’s writer. One is ‘Dazed and Confused’, which should appear as an immediate red flag. ‘Dazed and Confused’ was originally written by folk singer Jake Holmes, with Page rearranging the track and adding some of his own lyrics. Holmes later sued and received an “Inspired by” credit, along with royalties. The other song credited solely to Page is ‘Tangerine’ from Led Zeppelin III, but that also has some problems.

‘Tangerine’ began its life as ‘Knowing That I’m Losing You’, a song recorded by The Yardbirds in the late 1960s. Page composed the song’s chord progression, but the first version of the track had lyrics written by vocalist Keith Relf. Page later claimed that he had written his own lyrics when the song transformed into ‘Tangerine’ a few years later. “I’d written it after an old emotional upheaval, and I just changed a few of the lyrics for the new version,” Page claimed in Led Zeppelin: The Official Biography.

However, Relf’s former bandmates in The Yardbirds assert that some of Relf’s lyrics from ‘Knowing That I’m Losing You’ eventually made their way into ‘Tangerine’. When Page assembled the 2017 compilation album Yardbirds ’68, he included ‘Knowing That I’m Losing You’ but wiped Relf’s vocals from the final mix, making it impossible to compare the versions and raising suspicions that Page did so on purpose to avoid giving Relf credit for ‘Tangerine’.