The David Lynch movie that Denzel Washington called “jaw-dropping”









The American actor Denzel Washington is one of those Hollywood stars that simply doesn’t get the credit he deserves, overshadowed by the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch, Adam Driver, Joaquin Phoenix and Leonardo DiCaprio, who dominate the airways. Arguably far more versatile than each of the aforementioned names, Washington has impressed in a variety of genres, winning two Academy Awards throughout his career.

Emerging in the industry in the early 1980s, Washington built his early career with a number of minor supporting roles in feature films, all whilst playing a lead character in the comedy-drama St. Elsewhere, co-starring David Morse, Howie Mandel and Mark Harmon, from 1982 to 1988. As it was coming to the end of its run, the actor took what would become his first major cinematic success, appearing in Richard Attenborough’s historical drama Cry Freedom in a leading role.

From the start of the following decade, Washington would thrive, taking high-profile lead roles in such movies as Spike Lee’s Malcolm X, where he received an Oscar nomination, and Jonathan Demme’s Philadelphia, starring alongside Tom Hanks. Receiving ten Oscar nominations over his career, Washington has been lucky enough to receive the award on two occasions, first in 1989 for Glory, and second for his role in 2001’s Training Day.

A stylish and frenetic performer, Washington has been inspired by countless performers and movies from the history of the medium, naming the likes of Francis Ford Coppola’s Godfather, Michael Campus’ The Education of Sonny Carson and David Lynch’s Blue Velvet as his all-time favourites.

Speaking about Lynch’s magnum opus, he stated: “For pure weirdness in a great way, I loved Blue Velvet. It was the first time I saw anything so strange. Suddenly there’s a guy’s ear and it’s on the ground. You gotta love a movie that has your jaw-dropping. At least it provokes a response, which is what a great film is supposed to do for you”.

Released in 1986, Lynch’s classic is something of a condensed version of Twin Peaks, telling the story of a young man whose suburban dream is upended when he discovers an ear in a field and is led down a mysterious rabbit hole. Starring Kyle MacLachlan, Dennis Hopper and Laura Dern, Blue Velvet is Lynch’s definitive masterpiece, becoming one of the most influential movies of the 1980s.

Elsewhere, Washington spoke in depth about the 1974 crime drama The Education of Sonny Carson, starring Rony Clanton as a young man who gets caught up in gang life.

“I just remember that film because it was the first time as a young man that I went to a serious film,” he stated, “Here was this film about Sonny and the streets…It’s completely brutal and shocking. I just sat there with my eyes wide open thinking, ‘Wow, something really serious is going on here’”.

As for The Godfather, every actor’s favourite movie, Washington had this to say: “I’ll never forget the first time I saw The Godfather…It affected me because I remember thinking, ‘Now, this is a good picture from start to finish’”.