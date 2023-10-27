The curse of ‘Atuk’: The comedy movie script that can kill its reader









The cinematic world is replete with wild tales: method actors going to absurd lengths, directors envisioning films never made, and producers chasing the ‘next big thing’. However, over the decades, it has also gifted us with tales that border on the mysterious: haunted film sets, cursed roles, and eerie coincidences that challenge scepticism.

From the infamous Poltergeist curse, where multiple cast members met untimely deaths, to the enigmatic hex surrounding James Dean’s ill-fated Porsche, and the whispers of a jinx on the cast of The Exorcist, Tinseltown’s history is peppered with stories that would fit perfectly in a late-night thriller. And yet, among these chilling tales, one legend stands out for its eerie persistence: the curse of ‘Atuk’.

This screenplay adaptation of the novel The Incomparable Atuk by Mordecai Richler deals with an Eskimo who comes to New York City. The narrative revolves around Atuk, an Inuit poet and hunter who gets discovered by an ambitious filmmaker from the south. Following his discovery, Atuk is promptly whisked away from his northern home to the bustling metropolitan landscape of Toronto. As he navigates this new world, Atuk becomes the centrepiece of a media frenzy. His authentic Inuit roots make him an overnight sensation, an exotic oddity in the urban landscape.

In the beginning, Atuk is depicted as an innocent and traditional figure trying to grasp the dynamics of this unfamiliar world. However, as the story progresses, he’s corrupted by the allure of fame and the machinations of the commercial world. This transformation, fueled by manipulative agents, unscrupulous advertisers, and opportunistic women, sees Atuk shedding his identity and desperately trying to fit into the ‘civilised’ world.

As he’s sucked deeper into the vortex of capitalism and celebrity culture, Atuk’s innocence deteriorates. He becomes involved in misadventures, including dubious advertising campaigns, romantic entanglements, and an attempt at political office. He’s portrayed as a pawn, continuously exploited by those seeking his ‘exotic’ appeal.

It might sound like a delightful fish-out-of-water comedy with neat sociopolitical undertones, but let’s just say the actors attached to the project found themselves in much icier waters than they’d ever anticipated. John Belushi, known for his comedic prowess, was the first to express interest in the titular role. But before cameras could roll, the actor tragically died from a drug overdose in 1982. Coincidence? Many thought so. However, when Sam Kinison took the mantle and also met an untimely demise due to fatal head injuries from a collision… well, even the most rational of eyebrows began to arch.

Still, in Hollywood, hope springs eternal (as does the lure of a potential box office hit). Enter the inimitable John Candy, who, too, was briefly linked to Atuk. And you guessed it – before anything concrete could materialise, Candy sadly left us in 1994, having suffered a heart attack. What’s even spookier is that writer Michael O’Donoghue, who had reportedly read the script with Candy, passed away shortly after, too.

Then Chris Farley showed interest. Farley, much like his predecessor Belushi, had a vivaciousness that seemed a perfect fit for the quirky plot. However, the so-called ‘curse’ struck again, with Farley passing away in 1997. Phil Hartman, a close friend of Farley and renowned for his versatile comedic talents, once considered rewriting the script, presumably to give it a fresh, curse-free life. Sadly (and spookily), he too joined the list of those seemingly affected by the ‘Atuk’ curse, meeting a drug-fuelled end in 1998.

Is there really a curse, or is this just a string of tragically timed coincidences? The actors associated with Atuk indeed had significant health challenges or personal struggles. Moreover, the high-stress life of comedy, marked by intense performance schedules, could very well be a contributing factor. Still, the lore of the Atuk curse has cemented its place in Hollywood legend. Studios, perhaps with a touch of wariness (or was it clever PR?), have since steered clear of the script. To date, the film remains unmade, collecting dust while its ominous reputation continues to grow.

So, here we are with a screenplay that promises a comedic masterpiece yet has never seen the light of day. Is there something seriously supernatural at play? Or is this just another Tinseltown legend spun by a mix of coincidences and an industry’s love for a good yarn? Until Atuk graces our screens, all we have is speculation – and anticipation for the next brave soul willing to tackle the role.