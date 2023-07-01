The curious cameos of Stanley Kubrick









Stanley Kubrick, celebrated as one of the most significant and definitive directors in the history of cinema, captivated audiences worldwide with his distinctive approach to storytelling and fastidious, borderline obsessive attention to detail. The maverick maestro was famous for his strict filmmaking ethos, whether it meant countless takes on a scene or years’ worth of research for a project that was never made. One thing he’s not famous for, however, is his cameoing in his own films.

Despite not making the cut for cinephile common knowledge, it’s nonetheless true: Kubrick has appeared in several of his most highly regarded movies in one way or another. A noteworthy starting point has to be his ambitious science fiction epic, 2001: A Space Odyssey. The film, renowned for its groundbreaking visual effects and thought-provoking themes, harbours some subtle yet powerful Kubrickian imprints.

In some of the most hauntingly stark moments in the film, we see David Bowman and Frank Poole, two of the futuristic astronauts, making their way through the vacuum of space. In a splendid moment of artistic liberty (Kubrick definitely knew that sound doesn’t travel in space), the audience hears the astronauts’ heavy breathing. Who provided the sound effects for this laboured respiration? The director himself.

Eleven years after submitting possibly the most incredible sci-fi ever made, the man also claimed first prize for the horror genre. The Shining, renowned for its unique blend of horror and psychological drama, offers another slice of Kubrick’s cameos. During the infamous “Here’s Johnny!” scene, when the desperate Wendy swipes at Jack Torrence’s hand, the knife-holder is actually Kubrick himself. We’re not entirely sure why; it could be to give poor Shelley Duvall a break, or perhaps he just wanted to get in on the action.

In yet another supposed cameo in The Shining that has sparked extensive debate among film enthusiasts and Kubrick aficionados, we see a reflection of the great director in a window. In the interview scene between Ullman and Jack Torrance, many suggest that the director makes an inconspicuous appearance in the backdrop. There’s undoubtedly something or someone visible in the scene, but, despite Kubrick’s notorious level of technical scrutiny, it feels much more like an oversight by the camera and post-production department than an actual purposeful cameo.

Seven years later, Kubrick returned once again to the war genre after his 1950s classic, Paths of Glory, with the classic 1987 film Full Metal Jacket. In his stark portrayal of the Vietnam War, he again leaves a subtle mark on the narrative: the voice of Murphy, an elusive character who never manifests visually, only as an antagonistic voice on the other side of the radio. His bland, transatlantic accent and emotionless tone perfectly represent the infuriating facelessness of the military bureaucracy.

These cameos differentiate Kubrick’s approach from the norm. His on-screen representations aren’t overt acknowledgements or easter eggs intended to be found by the audience à la Hitchcock or Peter Jackson, but instead nuanced imprints of the director’s own latent DNA. It’s an attempt to infuse his films with yet another layer of intrigue and mystery, ultimately contributing further to the conspiratorial-like dialogue surrounding his masterful filmography.