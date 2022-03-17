The Cure's Robert Smith joins CHVRCHES live in London









CHVRCHES performed with a very special guest at their Brixton Academy gig last night (March 16th). Two weeks ago, CHVRCHES and Robert Smith of The Cure performed at the same venue, meeting for the first time after their virtual duet during the lockdown.

‘How Not To Drown’ was released back in June 2021 and was written by CHVRCHES band member Martin Doherty, who took to social media to say that the song’s release marked the “proudest moment of [his] life in music,” because it allowed him to the opportunity to work with his musical idol, Robert Smith.

Last night, Smith joined CHVRCHES in the flesh to perform a rendition of ‘How Not To Drown’ alongside a duet of The Cure classic ‘Just Like Heaven’. Smith also played guitar on ‘The Mother We Share’ and was present during CHVRCHES’ performance of ‘Clearest Blue’.

Elsewhere, Robert Smith has shared details of The Cure’s much-anticipated new album. Back in 2020, Smith announced that two new albums were on the way. Now, he has confirmed that the first will be “real very soon”.

He went on to open up about his forthcoming solo album: “So I’ve been working on two Cure albums, and one of them is finished,” Smith said in a recent interview. “Unfortunately, it’s the second one that’s finished. [On the other] I’ve got to do four vocals, and there are 10 songs on each album. We’re mixing next month on April 1, so I’ve got three weeks left.”

Smith continued: “I know what it’s called – it’s called ‘Songs Of A Lost World’. It’s got artwork, it’s got a running order, it’s almost done! They’re so slow because of vinyl, but it might come in September. I’d rather it just came out. I can’t stand the anticipation.”

Speaking about the difference in the two upcoming records, Smith said: “Well the first Cure album is relentless doom and gloom. It’s the doomiest thing that we’ve ever done. The second one is upbeat, and my [solo] one won’t be out until next year.”

Sir @RobertSmith is here again !!!! Just like heaven again !!! thank you @CHVRCHES again !!! pic.twitter.com/4lhrJGzSlY — ㅅㅂㄹ (@retnolaras) March 16, 2022