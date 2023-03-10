The Cure on ticket prices: “We want the tour to be affordable for all fans”









Ticket pricing is a major talking point for the music industry this summer. As acts like Dead & Co. and Taylor Swift have planned their massive concerts, the ridiculous price gouging by monopolies like Ticketmaster has kept some fans at home. The bigger the act, the more likely it is that you’ll have to shell out some serious cash in order to catch them this year.

While some artists like Bruce Springsteen have stepped on the wrong side of the debate, The Cure made sure they were keeping things moderate for their own upcoming US tour. In the band’s official announcement, the British post-punk legends made a point to say that, “apart from a few Hollywood Bowl charity seats, there will be no ‘platinum’ or ‘dynamically priced’ tickets on this tour.”

A few days after the tour was originally announced, The Cure reaffirmed their commitment to keeping prices low. “We want the tour to be affordable for all fans, and we have a very wide (and we think very fair) range of pricing at every show,” the band writes in a statement. “Our ticketing partners have agreed to help us stop scalpers from getting in the way; to help minimise resale and keep prices at face value, tickets for this tour will not be transferable. If something comes up that prevents a fan from being able to use a ticket they have purchased, they will be able resell it on a face value ticket exchange.”

The band acknowledge that they can’t control all of the price gougings that occur during the resale process. In their statement, The Cure call out the states of New York, Illinois, and Colorado, which have laws in place that help protect services like Ticketmaster. The band have instead recommended using fan ticket exchange websites to find the best deals.

“Unfortunately, despite our desire to protect our low ticket prices for fans, the states of NY, IL and CO make this very difficult,” the statement continues. “They actually have laws in place that protect scalpers! For shows in these states we urge fans to buy or sell tickets to one another on face value exchanges like twickets.live and cashortrade.org. Fans should avoid buying tickets that are being resold at inflated prices by scalpers, and the sites that host these scalpers should refrain from reselling tickets for our shows.”

The Cure will begin their US Tour in the spring of 2023, kicking off with a show in New Orleans on May 10th.