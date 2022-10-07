The Cure drop 30th anniversary 'Wish' reissue









Back in 1992, The Cure were arguably one of the biggest bands in the world. After re-establishing the darker side of their sound thanks to 1989’s Disintegration, Robert Smith and the band played in massive stadiums around the world while receiving play on both pop and rock music radio stations. ‘Lovesong’ had reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100, and when alternative rock blossomed into the mainstream at the start of the decade, The Cure were one of the few bands durable enough to continue on with equal amounts of success.

1992 saw the release of Wish, a lighter and more poppy effort when compared to Disintegration. Featuring one of the band’s best-known hits, ‘Friday I’m In Love’, plus a collection of well-loved cuts like ‘A Letter to Elise’ and ‘High’, Wish was proof that The Cure were still contemporary in their third decade as a band.

Now, to celebrate the album’s 30th anniversary, The Cure have dropped a massive deluxe reissue of the album featuring a remastered version of the original LP, demos from the album’s recording sessions, remixes, live cuts, and outtakes that have never previously been released.

The reissue is stacked with material that die-hard Cure fans will pour over, including four tracks from The Cure’s 1993 mail-order-only cassette Lost Wishes. Also included is a previously unreleased song, ‘A Wendy Band’ from the 1992 Manor Studio sessions that produced most of the album’s songs.

Check out the tracklist for the 30th-anniversary deluxe reissue of Wish down below.

Wish: 30th Anniversary Deluxe Reissue tracklist:

Original Album Remastered by Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios

01. Open (6:51)

02. High (3:37)

03. Apart (6:38)

04. From The Edge of The Green Sea (7:44)

05. Wendy Time (5:13)

06. Doing The Unstuck (4:24)

07. Friday I’m In Love (3:38)

08. Trust (5:32)

09. A Letter To Elise (5:14)

10. Cut (5:55)

11. To Wish Impossible Things (4:43)

12. End (6:45)

Demos

01. The Big Hand [1990 Demo] (4:38) [final version on B-side to A Letter To Elise 7”]

02. Cut [1990 Demo] aka “Away” (3:31) [final version appears on WISH]

03. A Letter To Elise [1990 Demo] aka “Cut” (5:01) [final version appears on WISH]

04. Wendy Time [1990 Demo] (5:13) [final version appears on WISH]

05. This Twilight Garden [Instrumental Demo] (3:25) [final version on B-side to High 7″]

06. Scared As You [Instrumental Demo] (2:33) [final version on B-side to Friday I’m In Love 12″]

07. To Wish Impossible Things [Instrumental Demo] (3:33) [final version appears on WISH]

08. Apart [Instrumental Demo] (3:38) [final version appears on WISH]

09. T7 [Instrumental Demo] (2:40)

10. Now Is The Time [Instrumental demo] (2:20)

11. Miss van Gogh [Instrumental demo] (2:48)

12. T6 [Instrumental Demo] (3:14)

13. Play [Instrumental Demo] (2:28) [final version on B-side to High 12″]

14. A Foolish Arrangement [Instrumental Demo] (2:28) [final version on B-side to A Letter To Elise 12″]

15. Halo [Instrumental Demo] (3:06) [final version on B-side to Friday I’m In Love 7″]

16. Trust [Instrumental Demo] (4:02) [final version appears on WISH]

17. Abetabw [Instrumental Demo] (2:26)

18. T8 [Instrumental Demo] (2:17)

19. Heart Attack [Instrumental Demo] (2:41)

20. Swing Change [Instrumental Demo] (2:10)

21. Frogfish [Instrumental Demo] (2:35)

Live Songs, Remixes, and Outtakes

01. Uyea Sound [Dim-D Mix] (5:28 [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

02. Cloudberry [Dim-D Mix] (5:22) [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

03. Off To Sleep… [Dim-D Mix] (3:47) [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

04. The Three Sisters [Dim-D Mix] (4:12) [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

05. A Wendy Band [Instrumental] (3:47)

06. From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea [Partscheckruf Mix] (7:36)

07. Open [Fix Mix] (6:51) [B-side to High 12″]

08. High [Higher Mix] (7:15) [High 12″]

09. Doing The Unstuck [Extended 12” Mix] (5:54)

10. Friday I’m In Love [Strangelove Mix] (5:29 [Friday I’m In Love 12″]

11. A Letter To Elise [Blue Mix] (6:36) [A Letter To Elise 12″]

12. End [Paris Live 92] (8:38)