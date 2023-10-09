







The Cure - 'Disintegration' 5

There are some albums in which you can see your entire past, present, and future, and Disintegration is one of them. The amalgamation of Robert Smith’s hauntingly exquisite vocals and the intricate soundscapes that convey a sense of being both everywhere and nowhere perfectly solidifies the tremendous success The Cure accumulated with their eighth studio album.

Every song on Disintegration seamlessly transitions into the next, making it challenging to select favourites. Nevertheless, ‘Pictures of You’ undoubtedly ranks high, with its distinctive gothic rock sound, impeccable vocals, and lyrics that have the power to transport you right back to the 1980s. “If only I’d thought of the right words /I could have held on to your heart,” Smith sings, providing a stark reminder of how bittersweet heartbreak can be.

This album is remarkably unique, balancing a sense of urgency with profound relaxation. In ‘Closedown’, the fear of growing older is palpable as Smith sings about “running out of time” and the feeling of being washed up. Yet, the song’s bass line and heavy rhythm convey a sense of acceptance, existing as a reminder that everyone experiences anxiety about ageing at some point, but ultimately, everything will be just fine.

Upon the first listen to ‘Lovesong’, it’s evident right from the first note that this track was destined for greatness. Once more, it’s a tender composition where Smith expresses the comfort of being “home again” with the one he loves. It’s a moody yet uplifting number, characterised by its inherent laid-back, introspective atmosphere. It’s hypnotic and addictive, and its simplicity is what keeps drawing you back for more.

Prior to Disintegration, Smith wasn’t typically inclined to create straightforward love songs, but ‘Last Dance’ unmistakably demonstrates his proficiency in any given space. While the song might be somewhat more intricate than ‘Lovesong’, it doesn’t lose the weight of a love that has slipped away. Smith nostalgically reflects on a romance that seems “prettier than ever”, proving once again that this band’s lyrical prowess knows no limits.

Cultivating their gothic aesthetic seems effortless throughout Disintegration, as exemplified in tracks like ‘Lullaby’, which immediately emanates a sombre yet mesmerising vibe. While its meaning may originate from something darker, ‘Lullaby’ resembles a beautiful tragedy, akin to stories or memories of an insidious nature that keep you awake at night but significantly shape your identity. With lyrics like “don’t struggle like that, or I will only love you more”, Smith’s words pierce the heart, reminding you that your mind or your past may not be a safe sanctuary.

Not everything on Disintegration is limited to the confines of the mind: ‘Fascination Street’ was written by Smith with Bourbon Street in New Orleans in mind, a place where he felt overwhelmed with the unpredictability of life. “Let’s move to the beat like we know that it’s over /If you slip going under, slip over my shoulder.” Smith’s vocals guide us on an unexpected journey down Fascination Street, whether we were prepared for it or not.

The title track then engulfs you with its full impact, serving as a reminder of everything that Disintegration embodies: the poetic exploration of life’s most shadowed realms. ‘Disintegration’ possesses an exceptional elasticity and captivation, rendering its eight-minute duration as if it were merely two. The intricate tapestry of sounds within the song encapsulates the poignant beauty that permeates the entire album, inviting you to embrace the gloomy abyss as the ultimate escape.