Watch The Cure debut new song ‘A Fragile Thing’ in Italy









During a concert in Assago, Italy, The Cure aired their new song, ‘A Fragile Thing’.

The track could appear on the group’s forthcoming 14th album, which is yet to be announced by The Cure. On ‘A Fragile Thing’, frontman Robert Smith poignantly sings, “’There’s nothing you can do to change it back,’ she said, ‘Nothing you can do but sing’, This love is a fragile thing, This love is my everything.”

Last night, they also aired four other songs from their new record during the Mediolanum Forum di Assago concert. In total, during their career-spanning set, The Cure played 27 songs. Their tour kicked off in October with a show in Latvia, and the run ends on home territory with a concert at London’s Wembley Arena on December 11th.

“It’s very much on the darker side of the spectrum,” Smith said of the imminent album in a conversation with NME. “I lost my mother and my father and my brother recently, and obviously, it had an effect on me,” he said back in 2019. “It’s not relentlessly doom and gloom. It has soundscapes on it, like Disintegration, I suppose. I was trying to create a big palette, a big wash of sound.”

Additionally, in May, Smith revealed the album was almost finished, and he hoped new material would be released before the current tour. “Essentially, it’s a 12-track album,” he told NME. “It’s there, it’s kind of half-mixed and half-finished. It’s a weird thing. It’s kind of evolved over the last two years. It hasn’t always been a good thing to have been left alone with it. You pick at it, like picking at seams, and everything falls apart.”

“It’ll be worth the wait,” he continued. “I think it’s the best thing we’ve done, but then I would say that. I’m not doing an Oasis when I say that, ‘IT’S THE BEST FOOKIN’ ALBUM’. A lot of the songs are difficult to sing, and that’s why it’s taken me a while.”

Although The Cure have been unable to release new music such as ‘A Fragile Thing’ as fast as they would have liked, the performance below from Assago suggests it’ll be worth the agonising wait.