Listen to The Cure cover The Doors song 'Hello, I Love You'









We’re dipping back into the Far Out archives to quench our sonic thirst. Here, we’re revisiting the moment Robert Smith and his The Cure bandmates decided to create a very special cover of The Doors classic track ‘Hello, I Love You’.

The song, which is undoubtedly high up on the list of ‘most covered’ tracks of all time, has found a home in the hearts of many an artist who has attempted to make their own. In truth, however, it never really has the same pizazz as the original. Bands such as Eurythmics, The Letterman, Adam Ant and so many more have given it a go but nobody has quite sounded like The Cure.

It’s not surprising that this Doors song, in particular, is a favourite with the 1980s set of British artists like Adam Ant, Annie Lennox and others. It remains one of The Doors’ only charting songs in the UK and a shining example of their brilliance. When it was released as part of the 1968 album Waiting for the Sun, the song resonated deeply with a youthful Britain who, at the time, were experiencing a wave of unshackled freedom following their straightjacket stiff-upper-lip of their parent’s generation.

Morrison, in particular, who sadly lost his life in Paris before reaching his full potential, was a huge influence on the young Robert Smith as the leading man of The Doors. Morrison was unconventional during an unconventional time and lived to subvert the norms. He was The Lizard King, a poet, a ruffian, a singer, an artist and everything in between. He was the kind of mercurial artist that encouraged everybody across the land to feel OK about themselves. It was clearly something that resonated with Smith.

To this day, ‘Hello, I Love You’ still rings true. Whether played at full volume cruising down a summer road, sung to a lover or given a spin at a wedding, it’s fair to say that this song is timeless. That said, The Cure’s 1990 version takes the song in a whole new direction entirely. Robert Smith’s impeccably identifiable vocal is sharp and filled with promise while the music hints at a life-like copy of the original but is actually splattered with subtle nuances and changes.

Originally released as part of The Electra label’s Rubaiyat release, listen to The Cure covering The Doors’ ‘Hello, I Love You’ below.