The Cure, Coldplay and more to take part in charity event









DrumathonLIVE 2022, a livestream fundraiser, kicked off last week and it is set to showcase the performances of drummers from bands such as Coldplay, The Cure and many others. This charity event is an attempt to raise funds and draw attention to multiple charities that are doing extremely important work.

Drumathon was founded by Bev Sage and Errol Kennedy in 2020 and now, it has received support from some of the biggest musicians on the planet. This year, the charity has chosen to raise money for : UK Trauma Council, Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, Child Bereavement UK and Variety.

The Cure drummer Jason Cooper will be one of the artists in this 250-hour drumming session intended to make positive changes in the world. In a statement, Cooper said: “Join me and an amazing group of drummers from around the world for DrumathonLIVE as we raise money for children’s mental health.”

Another drummer involved in the charity event is Ali Brown who is set to start a non-stop, 24-hour drumming session on Thursday, May 19th, which can extend to 36 hours as well. This is going to be Brown’s third participation in Drumathon and he has already broken records for being involved in a 86 hour drumming session.

“My late partner was suffering with a serious cancer illness and dealing with treatment over the last three years. Sharon passed away in January 2021,” Brown said. “But in 2020 I had the opportunity to take part in drumathon for NHS charities together, which saw the event raise more than £45,000 for the charity which meant a lot.”

