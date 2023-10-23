The Crowded House song that “fell out” of Neil Finn









New Zealand’s favourite rock band, Crowded House, have blessed the music world with an array of timeless classics throughout their career. One such gem is ‘When You Come.’ Released in 1986 as part of their eponymous debut album, this track has become a testament to the band’s songwriting prowess and enduring legacy. And, like many great songs before, part of it simply “fell out” of Neil Finn.

‘When You Come’ carries a musical charm that’s instantly recognisable. The track is characterised by its infectious melody and a unique blend of rock, pop, and folk elements. However, it is the song’s lyrics that usually gather the most interest, and it is exactly this part of the song that seemed to materialise out of thin air for Finn.

Opening with an enticing acoustic guitar riff, setting a warm and inviting tone, the track is a pivotal part of the group’s discography. Finn, the lead singer and primary songwriter of Crowded House, delivers the vocals with his signature soothing voice. As the vocalist sings about the feeling of rekindling a lost love, his earnestness and vulnerability shine through. His lyrics are simple yet profoundly relatable, making it easy for listeners to connect with the song on a personal level.

The chorus, with its catchy “When you come, I’ll be good” refrain, is a highlight of the number. It’s a message of hope and optimism, suggesting that the arrival of a loved one can bring about positive changes and healing. This sentiment resonates with anyone who has experienced the transformative power of love and connection. The chorus is also backed by a chorus of voices, enhancing the sense of togetherness that the track conveys.

While the lyrics are warming for any soul who hears them, they weren’t a deliberate act but a moment of unconscious art. Speaking with Goldmine, Finn recalled: “I’d done it a couple of times before, but that was the first time I was conscious of a real stream-of-consciousness lyric. Images just fell out one on top of another. I didn’t, at the time, think it was all that connected – but actually, now, it seems like quite a coherent statement. I was just juxtaposing the natural world with a personal… pledge, really, I suppose.”

One of the enduring strengths of ‘When You Come’ is its universal appeal. It speaks to the common human experience of longing for someone we care about. It’s a song that transcends time and culture, making it as relevant today as it was when it was first released. The themes of love, hope, and reconnection are evergreen and continue to resonate with audiences of all ages.

John Lennon once spoke of how allowing the universe to flow through him provided him with some of his best lyrics, and judging by this effort, we’d wager that Neil Finn would agree.

Listen to Crowded House song ‘When You Come’ below.