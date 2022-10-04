'The Crow' reboot starring FKA Twigs has finished filming









It looks like we’re one step closer to getting a glimpse of the forthcoming reboot of The Crow. Starring Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs, the much-anticipated remake has just wrapped its ten-week-long production in Prague.

According to The Prague Reporter, “During a lengthy ten-week shoot, The Crow shot across numerous locations in the Old Town and New Town neighbourhoods of the Czech capital. One of the major set pieces for The Crow was shot at Prague’s Rudolfinum concert hall, and involved the participation of hundreds of extras in formal attire.”

Despite being registered with the city of Prague as a TV production (with a total of six episodes shot on location), some suspect the project is, in fact, a feature film; all previous reports would seem to indicate so.

Either way, The Crow is being directed by Rupert Sanders of Snow White and the Hunstman and Ghost in the Shell fame. Skarsgård will lead the cast as Eric Draven, while FKA Twigs will co-star as Draven’s fiance, who goes by the name Shelley in the original 1994 movie. Her original character is beaten and raped, catalysing Draven’s desire for revenge. However, it remains unclear if Twigs’ version of Shelley will follow the same narrative arc.

Penning the script is Zach Baylin. The King Richard writer’s new screenplay is based on James O’Barr’s original graphic novel, which gave birth to the original film franchise. Brandon Lee, who starred in the lead role of the 1994 film, was fatally wounded on the set of the production after a prop gun accident. Having filmed almost all of his scenes prior to the accident, the film was released as planned, with Lee receiving posthumous acclaim for his portrayal of Eric Draven.

In an interview with Deadline, Sanders described The Crow as “beautiful, dark, poetic and sometimes disturbing,” adding: “It is a story of love, loss, grief and revenge. It is a great honour to revisit James O’Barr’s iconic comic and reimagine The Crow as a foreboding voice of today.”