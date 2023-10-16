The Crosby, Stills and Nash album that changed Stevie Nicks’ life









Fleetwood Mac vocalist Stevie Nicks owes a lot to the sounds of the counterculture. Whilst it wouldn’t be until the mid-1970s that she arrived as a star when the heyday of hippiedom was the best part of a decade in the past, she and the rest of her band would continue to push the era’s ethos and create music that managed to appeal to the masses, despite the distinctly countercultural edge. This was always one of their most outstanding achievements.

This inextricable link to hippiedom is something that Nicks has never shied away from, with her looking back on those heady days spent in San Francisco with deep nostalgia. Whilst her experiences at the height of the 1960s have also made their way into some of her best-loved compositions, the music of the time has made the most significant impact on her work. One band she is particularly indebted to is the supergroup Crosby, Stills and Nash.

Nicks revealed her deep love for the trio when speaking to The Guardian in 2011 as she listed the songs and albums that soundtracked her formative years. She chose their eponymous 1969 debut and said it is the “album that taught me how to sing harmony.” This confirmed that her distinction as an artist and vital component of Fleetwood Mac’s legend would not have been possible without the era-defining work of CSN.

She told the publication: “I spent a whole summer singing along to this record. I loved the harmonies, and learned to sing all three of the parts. I knew that I wanted to be in a band with the same kind of harmonies.”

Interestingly, this wasn’t the only Stephen Stills offering that Nicks chose. She also named ‘Rock and Roll Woman’ by his first iconic countercultural act, Buffalo Springfield, as one of her favourites. She said: “Hearing this for the first time was like seeing the future. [Sings] ‘And she’s coming, singing soft and low…’ When I heard the lyrics, I thought: that’s me! They probably wrote it about Janis Joplin or someone like that but I was convinced it was about me.”

Looking back on the peak of the counterculture, which she spent alongside romantic and songwriting partner Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks said: “By 1968, I was in a band with Lindsey. His family lived in the same gated community as us, and we would practise at his house. My mum and dad liked him”.

