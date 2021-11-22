The Cribs share new single 'Sucked Sweet'









The Cribs - 'Sucked Sweet' 7.5

The Cribs have shared their new ‘lost’ single, ‘Sucked Sweet’ and it had to be our Track of the Day.

Initially, ‘Sucked Sweet’ was intended to be the final track on the Yorkshire group’s eighth album, Night Network, which arrived last year. However, problems with vinyl production forced the Jarman brothers to cut the record down to twelve songs, and unfortunately, ‘Sucked Sweet’ was left to gather dust on a shelf.

Thankfully, it’s the latest release from their Sonic Blew Singles Club, which started in August with ‘Swinging at Shadows’, and until the end of the year, The Cribs are releasing a new single every month.

Gary Jarman says on ‘Sucked Sweet’, “Ah, the ‘lost’ Night Network track! Sucked Sweet was originally supposed to be the 13th track on that album – we always really loved it, but we ended up having to cut it right at the last minute cos of vinyl running times (it made the album too long, basically).

“We always felt kinda guilty about that, cos this song is one of the earliest Night Network tracks, and ditching it felt like cutting an old friend from the guest list or something…Anyway, we are really happy that people get to hear it now, and that it has grown to become a single in it’s own right. A real Cinderella story, if you will.”

‘Sucked Sweet’ is trademark Cribs. While the track isn’t reinventing the wheel, it’s a gut-punching lo-fi earworm where the trio once again exhibits their ability to produce an addictive hook amid the cut and thrust of rock and roll.

For the best part of 20 years, The Cribs have been at it, and they show no signs of slowing down yet.

The Cribs Tour Dates:

March 01 2022 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute

March 02 2022 – NORWICH Waterfront

March 04 2022 – SHEFFIELD O2 Academy Sheffield

March 06 2022 – MANCHESTER Manchester Academy

March 08 2022 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Boiler Shop

March 09 2022 – GLASGOW SWG3

March 11 2022 – LONDON Roundhouse

March 12 2022 – BRIGHTON Chalk

March 13 2022 – BRISTOL Marble Factory